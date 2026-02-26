Black Sports Radio Host Had the Perfect Take on the US Men's Hockey Team

Former WFAN host Keith McPherson gets it. He’s not a Trump supporter. He’s no conservative; he’s an American. And he gets that when the president of the United States invites you to something, you should probably go. He also has no problem with the team talking to the president, as they did during their locker room celebration after beating Canada 2-1 in overtime to take home the gold, a first in 46 years.

Advertisement

It led to a flurry of liberals attacking him, but he couldn’t care less. He had the perfect take on the matter: ‘touch grass.’

I’ll just leave this here:

I'm not enslaved. I've been able to make it America despite the challenges ppl that look like me face. I'm living out multiple dreams in this country like Team USA hockey just did. I have no problem with them talking to the standing president, taking AF1, going to the White house https://t.co/cPyV4g4OEF — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) February 24, 2026

Im far from a Trump supporter. I'm American. If I played any sport and my team was the best in the world representing the US, got invited to the White House, I'm not missing that team photo. It's not about Trump. There were others and will be another president. Can't cancel them! — Keith McPherson (@Keith_McPherson) February 24, 2026

“If I played any sport and my team was the best in the world representing the US, got invited to the White House, I'm not missing that team photo. It's not about Trump,” he said.

Tell that to the liberal media, Keith. They need a lecture on common sense.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.