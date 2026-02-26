Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity
Will Kash Patel and Susie Wiles File Legal Actions Over These Revelations From the Biden FBI?
And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media Narrative About the Men's Team
Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up
Governor Mikie Sherrill Wasn't Welcome at the New Jersey Devils Game
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him From Law Enforcement
They Sat on Their Hands
The State of Disunion
Carville Trashes Trump — Maybe Carville Should Sit This One Out
The Left’s Woke Lawfare Is a Clear and Present Danger That Demands Action
Will Elizabeth Warren’s Socialist Poison Pill Undermine Trump’s Bipartisan Housing Reform Plan?
Democrats Go From 'Affordability' to 'Abolish ICE'
The Future of the Department of War: Warfighters, Not Woke Harvard Students
Remembering the History of Regime Change
Tipsheet

Black Sports Radio Host Had the Perfect Take on the US Men's Hockey Team

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 26, 2026 6:50 AM
Black Sports Radio Host Had the Perfect Take on the US Men's Hockey Team
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former WFAN host Keith McPherson gets it. He’s not a Trump supporter. He’s no conservative; he’s an American. And he gets that when the president of the United States invites you to something, you should probably go. He also has no problem with the team talking to the president, as they did during their locker room celebration after beating Canada 2-1 in overtime to take home the gold, a first in 46 years.  

It led to a flurry of liberals attacking him, but he couldn’t care less. He had the perfect take on the matter: ‘touch grass.’

I’ll just leave this here:

“If I played any sport and my team was the best in the world representing the US, got invited to the White House, I'm not missing that team photo. It's not about Trump,” he said. 

Tell that to the liberal media, Keith. They need a lecture on common sense.

