And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media Narrative About the Men's Team

Is it a full-throated Trumpian slap down? No, but it’s sure as hell not the level-10 feminist seething from the media who once again tried to speak for others and ended up tripping over their skates. Team USA brought home double gold in hockey. Both men’s and women’s teams delivered a one-two punch to archrival Canada for the gold. Both games ended 2-1 in overtime. Both had beautiful golden goals delivered by Megan Keller and Jack Hughes. The men won gold for the first time since 1980. Their match with Canada on the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice game.

It’s a huge deal, one that would lead to an invitation to the State of the Union and the White House. Trump said he'd have to invite the women, lest he risk impeachment, which was a joke. And it proved that liberals are generally insufferable, humorless morons who hate America. That was the core of it: they wanted Canada to win.

The women’s team declined the invitation to the State of the Union, citing scheduling conflicts, which is understandable—some players are still in college, and their teams are about to start the playoffs. Coordinating both teams to be in the same place is difficult, I get that. However, the women’s team will visit the White House later, so the last few days have revealed a lot of casual observers unfamiliar with the situation. Also, hockey tends to be a conservative sport—it’s not very receptive to woke ideas.

With all that said, the ladies are proud of their win, proud of America, elated for the guys, and just want to enjoy the moment. Did women’s captain Hilary Knight not like the joke? Sure, but she also noted that the media frenzy has overshadowed the respect and camaraderie the two squads have for one another. In other words, in liberal media land, she’s MAGA now. Of course, she's not, but these are the insane rules from the Left (via ESPN):

Taylor Heise on the U.S. men's Olympic hockey locker room comments: pic.twitter.com/Je0vWH3npw — Heather Rule (@hlrule) February 25, 2026

To recap:



Queen Ellen Hughes: Relax, everything is fine, the men's and women's teams love/support eachother and we WON!



Megan Keller: Here's a pic of Jack and me with our GOLDS! Badass!



Hayley Scamurra: I'm focusing on the positive and the outpouring of love and support for… https://t.co/6LhZ9TTbnb pic.twitter.com/jDk5n9oCyB — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 25, 2026

"We're just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men's and women's at the same time. And really not detract from that with a distasteful joke." Knight later said that she was looking forward to "celebrating all great things that have come out of the Olympics and feeling the love and support and getting back in our respective communities and sharing this journey with them. And that's what this is all about." Several players on the men's team appeared to laugh at Trump's comment, a reaction that drew criticism when the video went viral. Jack Hughes, who scored the men's gold medal game winner, and his brother Quinn were asked about the situation Tuesday and focused on the team's relationship with the women's squad. "Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Olympic Village, I think we are so tight with their group," Hughes said in an interview he and Quinn did on "Good Morning America." "After we won the gold medal, we were in the cafeteria at 3:30 a.m. in the morning with them. We go from there, pack our bags and we're on the bus. "People are so negative about things. I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them. The same way we feel about them, they feel about us." Knight echoed that the teams get along well. "I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," she said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse. I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on."

Jack Hughes’ mother, Ellen, also a player development consultant for the women’s team, didn’t take the bait either, saying the Team USA wins were about the country.

They’re done being political. The USA won. America is back. And Donald Trump is still president. Can we crack on now? Because the number of idiots weighing in on something that they’re not qualified for is getting annoying.

