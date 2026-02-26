Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity
Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity
Will Kash Patel and Susie Wiles File Legal Actions Over These Revelations From the Biden FBI?
Will Kash Patel and Susie Wiles File Legal Actions Over These Revelations From...
Black Sports Radio Host Had the Perfect Take on the US Men's Hockey Team
Black Sports Radio Host Had the Perfect Take on the US Men's Hockey...
Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up
Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot...
Governor Mikie Sherrill Wasn't Welcome at the New Jersey Devils Game
Governor Mikie Sherrill Wasn't Welcome at the New Jersey Devils Game
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him From Law Enforcement
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him...
They Sat on Their Hands
They Sat on Their Hands
The State of Disunion
The State of Disunion
Carville Trashes Trump — Maybe Carville Should Sit This One Out
Carville Trashes Trump — Maybe Carville Should Sit This One Out
The Left’s Woke Lawfare Is a Clear and Present Danger That Demands Action
The Left’s Woke Lawfare Is a Clear and Present Danger That Demands Action
Will Elizabeth Warren’s Socialist Poison Pill Undermine Trump’s Bipartisan Housing Reform Plan?
Will Elizabeth Warren’s Socialist Poison Pill Undermine Trump’s Bipartisan Housing Reform...
Democrats Go From 'Affordability' to 'Abolish ICE'
Democrats Go From 'Affordability' to 'Abolish ICE'
The Future of the Department of War: Warfighters, Not Woke Harvard Students
The Future of the Department of War: Warfighters, Not Woke Harvard Students
Remembering the History of Regime Change
Remembering the History of Regime Change
Tipsheet

And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media Narrative About the Men's Team

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 26, 2026 6:55 AM
And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media Narrative About the Men's Team
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

Is it a full-throated Trumpian slap down? No, but it’s sure as hell not the level-10 feminist seething from the media who once again tried to speak for others and ended up tripping over their skates. Team USA brought home double gold in hockey. Both men’s and women’s teams delivered a one-two punch to archrival Canada for the gold. Both games ended 2-1 in overtime. Both had beautiful golden goals delivered by Megan Keller and Jack Hughes. The men won gold for the first time since 1980. Their match with Canada on the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice game. 

Advertisement

It’s a huge deal, one that would lead to an invitation to the State of the Union and the White House. Trump said he'd have to invite the women, lest he risk impeachment, which was a joke. And it proved that liberals are generally insufferable, humorless morons who hate America. That was the core of it: they wanted Canada to win.

The women’s team declined the invitation to the State of the Union, citing scheduling conflicts, which is understandable—some players are still in college, and their teams are about to start the playoffs. Coordinating both teams to be in the same place is difficult, I get that. However, the women’s team will visit the White House later, so the last few days have revealed a lot of casual observers unfamiliar with the situation. Also, hockey tends to be a conservative sport—it’s not very receptive to woke ideas. 

With all that said, the ladies are proud of their win, proud of America, elated for the guys, and just want to enjoy the moment. Did women’s captain Hilary Knight not like the joke? Sure, but she also noted that the media frenzy has overshadowed the respect and camaraderie the two squads have for one another. In other words, in liberal media land, she’s MAGA now. Of course, she's not, but these are the insane rules from the Left  (via ESPN): 

Recommended

Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA STATE OF THE UNION

"We're just focusing on celebrating the women in our room, the extraordinary efforts, and continue to celebrate three gold medals in program history as well as the double gold for both men's and women's at the same time. And really not detract from that with a distasteful joke." 

Knight later said that she was looking forward to "celebrating all great things that have come out of the Olympics and feeling the love and support and getting back in our respective communities and sharing this journey with them. And that's what this is all about." 

Several players on the men's team appeared to laugh at Trump's comment, a reaction that drew criticism when the video went viral. Jack Hughes, who scored the men's gold medal game winner, and his brother Quinn were asked about the situation Tuesday and focused on the team's relationship with the women's squad. 

"Our relationship with them, over the course of being in the Olympic Village, I think we are so tight with their group," Hughes said in an interview he and Quinn did on "Good Morning America." "After we won the gold medal, we were in the cafeteria at 3:30 a.m. in the morning with them. We go from there, pack our bags and we're on the bus. 

"People are so negative about things. I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support them, how proud we are of them. The same way we feel about them, they feel about us." 

Knight echoed that the teams get along well. 

"I think there's a genuine level of support there and respect," she said. "I think that's being overshadowed by a quick lapse. I think the guys were in a tough spot, so I think it's a shame this storyline and narrative has kind of blown up and overshadowing that connection and genuine interest in one another and cheering each other on." 

Advertisement

Jack Hughes’ mother, Ellen, also a player development consultant for the women’s team, didn’t take the bait either, saying the Team USA wins were about the country.  

They’re done being political. The USA won. America is back. And Donald Trump is still president. Can we crack on now? Because the number of idiots weighing in on something that they’re not qualified for is getting annoying. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up Matt Vespa
Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity Kurt Schlichter
Rep. Seth Moulton Brought an Illegal Alien to the SOTU, then Shielded Him From Law Enforcement Amy Curtis
Black Sports Radio Host Had the Perfect Take on the US Men's Hockey Team Matt Vespa
Will Kash Patel and Susie Wiles File Legal Actions Over These Revelations From the Biden FBI? Matt Vespa
JD Vance Reveals What He Saw From Democrats During the State of the Union Speech That Most Viewers Didn't Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up Matt Vespa
Advertisement