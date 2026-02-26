Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity
Crusty Democrat Dino Rockers Should Have Some Dignity
Tipsheet

Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 26, 2026 6:30 AM
Suspect Who Rammed Vehicle DHS Building in Idaho Has Been Identified..and You Cannot Make This Up
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Scott had the story first: a deranged person tried to ram into a DHS building in Idaho last week. This individual stole an ambulance and filled it with gasoline cans:

Local police said that someone stole the ambulance from St. Luke's and drove it into the North Portico building that was leased to DHS.  

The suspect dumped gasoline in and around the ambulance but couldn't ignite the accelerant before law enforcement arrived and the suspect ran away.  

The gas cans were reportedly stowed in vegetation near the building. 

And the suspect is a white 'Karen' named Sarah George, 43 (via Idaho Statesman):

Federal prosecutors are calling an Idaho woman’s alleged decision to steal an ambulance and crash it into a Meridian building leasing office space to immigration officials a “brazen, dangerous, unprovoked, premeditated attack,” according to newly released court records. 

In a 15-page affidavit, investigators outlined the evidence that local and federal law enforcement agencies collected against Sarah George, 43, of Boise, before arresting her Monday. Over the course of five days, officers located surveillance footage, financial records and social media posts that they say prove George purchased gasoline cans and lighter fluid, filled them with fuel and stole a Canyon County ambulance before crashing it into the Portico North building with the intention of setting it on fire.

The building, owned by St. Luke’s Health System, included office space that was being leased to the Department of Homeland Security, which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement.  

Posts on George’s Facebook page had “adverse political positions” against the agencies, the affidavit alleged. Assistant United States Attorney David Robins, in the District of Idaho, said the attack wasn’t random. He wrote in a motion arguing that George should be held “in custody” that based on the woman’s social media posts, the attack was over her “perceived grievances” of law enforcement. 

[…] 

Footage from inside the ambulance showed she parked it in a lot near the hospital to load at least two gasoline cans and a plastic Walmart bag, which contained lighter fluid, the affidavit said. Investigators said the items were “stashed” behind bushes on the edge of the parking lot. Minutes later, surveillance footage from inside the lobby of Portico North showed George exiting the ambulance, grabbing the gasoline and pouring it around the lobby floor, according to the affidavit. She wasn’t able to ignite a fire “before being scared off by responding agencies,” Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea told the media last week. 

And Now the US Women's Hockey Team Is Slapping Down the Silly Media Narrative About the Men's Team Matt Vespa
Lock up this terrorist.

