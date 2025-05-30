Campaigns for Byron Donalds, Vivek Ramaswamy Receive Shout Out From Trump Advisor at CPAC Hungary

Townhall has been at CPAC Hungary in Budapest for Thursday and Friday, where there has been the perfect blend of speakers not just from Hungary, but also across Europe and in the United States. Speakers from all countries touched upon both Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the United States under President Donald Trump. Towards the end of the conference, however, there was some news about American politics, namely in the gubernatorial elections in Florida and Ohio.

Advertisement

During a panel discussion to do with "GOD, HOMELAND, FAMILY," Bryan Leib, a senior fellow at the Center for Fundamental Rights in the United States, and Alex Bruesewitz, a Trump advisor and the CEO of X Strategies Leaders, were discussing various parts of American politics, including being "America First," "Hungary First," and Bruesewitz social media influence.

Towards the end of the conversation, Bruesewitz also gave a shout out to Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) when it comes to his gubernatorial campaign as well as Vivek Ramaswamy, who is looking to be governor Ohio, with both of them running for next year's elections. Not only did Bruesewitz reference Donalds in that race, but also Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, as he doesn't believe she will become governor. Although the first lady has not entered the race, there is speculation she may do so.

So supportive of Donalds is Leib, that he stressed as the conversation came to a close that he and Bruesewitz both reside in Florida.

.@BryanLeibFL really reiterates for his closing point this support for @ByronDonalds for governor, pointing out that he and @alexbruesewitz do live in Florida. — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) May 30, 2025

Both Donalds and Ramaswamy already have the support of Trump, with Ramaswamy also having the support of the Ohio GOP and it looking like he's clearing the field. Other candidates, in addition to Florida First Lady DeSantis, may join the race to run against Donalds. Florida and Ohio, once considered key swing states, are now increasingly red states. Trump won them both for his 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential races.

Although he did not mention the gubernatorial election in his state, another American speaker, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), of Ohio's 8th Congressional District, did reference how his state is red because they believe in basic and important truths, including those discussed during this lineup of speakers, primarily biological realities about protecting children.

This conversation between the two who call Florida home also touched upon what many others at the conference shared, how Hungary and the United States, as well as Orbán and Trump are similiar, with Bruesewitz referring to those similarities as "tremendous."

There was considerable pride in Hungarian speakers and/or admiration from those not from the Eastern European nation, with a common theme that Hungary certainly seems to be doing far better than other European nations, including and especially others in the European Union (EU), which have fallen prey to liberal ideas, rather than the focus on God and country and family. And those countries under liberal leaders are certainly not doing well, as Bruesewitz pointed out.

One particular applause line, for instance, from an audience of both European and American attendees, was Bruesewitz offering how "Europe would be better off if they took more lessons from Budapest than Brussels."

Advertisement

Looking forward to this conversation with @BryanLeibFL and @alexbruesewitz at #CPACHungary2025!



This looks to be about an “America First” and “Hungary First” theme, with Bruesewitz pointing out how these similarities are “tremendous.”



Those ruled by leftist leaders who don’t… pic.twitter.com/4LGvhkJTKT — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) May 30, 2025

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.