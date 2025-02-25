Vivek Ramaswamy Secures Big Endorsements for Ohio Gov from Trump and Mask

Vivek Ramaswamy officially announced his run for Ohio governor. In his announcement, Ramaswamy outlined his vision for the state, emphasizing a platform of economic growth, limited government, and a commitment to conservative values. His decision to enter the race has generated significant attention, positioning him as a fresh voice in Ohio's political landscape as he seeks to challenge the status quo.

Advertisement

His gubernatorial run garnered the support of several high-profile individuals in Washington, including President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Trump endorsed Ramaswamy, highlighting the Ohio native's unique qualities. The former president praised him as young, strong, and intelligent and expressed confidence that he would lead the state to significant success.

Thank you President Trump. I’m truly honored to have your endorsement. We’re behind you all the way & we will Make Ohio Great Again! pic.twitter.com/iKFB54ZUXw — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 25, 2025

Musk fully supported Ramaswamy despite rumors that their relationship shifted after Ramaswamy left to assist Musk in leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Ramaswamy is running his campaign on the promise of making Ohio the "State of Excellence" and the top state in the United States. He hopes to make the Buckeye State the place Americans move to when fleeing Democrat-led states rather than Texas and Florida.

I am honored to officially announce my candidacy to serve as the next Governor of Ohio. pic.twitter.com/HFIR3dLspe — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) February 24, 2025

He promised to make Ohio one of the top states to raise a family, adding that every child would receive "world-class education in math, reading, writing, critical thinking, and physical education."

"I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where we give our kids the toolkit to think of themselves not as victims but as victors in a competitive global economy," he said.