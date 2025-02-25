The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught
Tipsheet

Vivek Ramaswamy Secures Big Endorsements for Ohio Gov from Trump and Mask

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 25, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Vivek Ramaswamy officially announced his run for Ohio governor. In his announcement, Ramaswamy outlined his vision for the state, emphasizing a platform of economic growth, limited government, and a commitment to conservative values. His decision to enter the race has generated significant attention, positioning him as a fresh voice in Ohio's political landscape as he seeks to challenge the status quo. 

His gubernatorial run garnered the support of several high-profile individuals in Washington, including President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. 

Trump endorsed Ramaswamy, highlighting the Ohio native's unique qualities. The former president praised him as young, strong, and intelligent and expressed confidence that he would lead the state to significant success.

Musk fully supported Ramaswamy despite rumors that their relationship shifted after Ramaswamy left to assist Musk in leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). 

Ramaswamy is running his campaign on the promise of making Ohio the "State of Excellence" and the top state in the United States. He hopes to make the Buckeye State the place Americans move to when fleeing Democrat-led states rather than Texas and Florida. 

He promised to make Ohio one of the top states to raise a family, adding that every child would receive "world-class education in math, reading, writing, critical thinking, and physical education." 

"I will lead Ohio to be the top state in the country where we give our kids the toolkit to think of themselves not as victims but as victors in a competitive global economy," he said. 

