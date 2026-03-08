That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People

It’s not really surprising. The trend of funerals turning into political rallies and platforms for lecturing those with whom they disagree started with Paul Wellstone's funeral, which was also a rally. So, when the memorial service for the late Reverend Jesse Jackson was held this week with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, the Clintons, and Kamala Harris in attendance, it was no surprise that it turned into a spectacle. It also serves as a reminder of why Donald J. Trump was elected in 2024.

Advertisement

Biden, Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris are all in Chicago for Jesse Jackson’s memorial service today: pic.twitter.com/quawzJAnbZ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 6, 2026

First, Joe Biden, looking half out of his mind, got up there and attacked MAGA Republicans, claiming we don’t share their values. You’re damn right, Joe. Also, that’s why we’re on this side of the table and in power, while your side isn’t. I’m damn proud not to be a Democrat or share the values of this insane cult that seeks to destroy the country.

NOW - Biden: "We're in a tough spot, folks. We've got an administration, that doesn't share any of the values that we have—and I don't think I'm exaggerating a little bit." pic.twitter.com/pK3UyvyTIU — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 6, 2026

Also, we all know that Joe doesn't even know what he's saying.

Then, Barack Obama got up there:

🚨 JUST IN: Hussein Obama is now using Rev. Jesse Jackson's funeral to ATTACK MAGA as "bigots" and "bullies"



"That some Americans count more than others, and some don't count at all!"



Hussein is the most divisive president in modern history.pic.twitter.com/enna90m9Go — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2026

Ari Fleischer had the best response to that appearance.

If you want to know why Donald Trump was elected, watch Barack Obama’s attack speech yesterday at Jesse Jackson’s funeral. As he did throughout his presidency, he created a straw man to describe Republicans as bigots who force the American people to “turn on each other”.



He said… — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) March 7, 2026

If you want to know why Donald Trump was elected, watch Barack Obama’s attack speech yesterday at Jesse Jackson’s funeral. As he did throughout his presidency, he created a straw man to describe Republicans as bigots who force the American people to “turn on each other”. He said similar crap when he was President and the GOP was the party of Bush, McCain and Romney. It’s the language of bitterness and resentment that makes good people recoil to be described that way. Obama is one of the most divisive figures in US history, except he is celebrated by the MSM because they are partisans. They take sides and loved and protected Obama. It’s no wonder a tough, no BS, bull in the China shop emerged. That person was a fed up Trump, who broke the MSM by not caring what they thought. He showed Rs they could punch back against the Ds and win. His rise coincided with the welcome birth, at long last, of conservative media which gave voice to the voiceless who had been forced to consume the prejudices of the MSM. I can’t stand Obama. He was weak, patronizing, condescending and he put America last. But having listened to him yesterday, I reminded the only good thing he did was help elect President Trump.

And Kamala Harris got up there with all the hits, reminding us how we all dodged a bullet by keeping her out of the Oval Office. A person who hates making tough decisions, and that’s Kamala, isn’t meant for that job. Oh, and she’s still mentally challenged. Also, you didn't predict Jack, honey. You don't have the bandwidth.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris: “Unburdened by what has been.”



Yep. She did it. Poor Jesse Jackson.



He deserves better.pic.twitter.com/Z0MpODlcFA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2026

"I predicted a lot about what's happening right now ... But what I did not predict is that we would not have Jesse Jackson with us right now to help us get through this."



Former Vice President Kamala Harris honored the legacy of the late Reverend Jesse Jackson at his memorial… pic.twitter.com/NVUMokjs60 — ABC News (@ABC) March 6, 2026

You're a punchline, lady:

Bill Maher OBLITERATES Kamala Harris: “When it comes to anything in this country everyone assess everything by way of did my team do it then I love it. If there team did then I hate it. Kamala Harris made a statement. She said, ‘This is a war the American people don’t want.’”… pic.twitter.com/HzAVbJSLTN — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 7, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.