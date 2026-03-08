The Cracks in the Democrat Coalition Were Exposed in Texas Primary
The Cracks in the Democrat Coalition Were Exposed in Texas Primary
Tipsheet

That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 08, 2026 7:00 AM
That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It’s not really surprising. The trend of funerals turning into political rallies and platforms for lecturing those with whom they disagree started with Paul Wellstone's funeral, which was also a rally. So, when the memorial service for the late Reverend Jesse Jackson was held this week with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, the Clintons, and Kamala Harris in attendance, it was no surprise that it turned into a spectacle. It also serves as a reminder of why Donald J. Trump was elected in 2024. 

First, Joe Biden, looking half out of his mind, got up there and attacked MAGA Republicans, claiming we don’t share their values. You’re damn right, Joe. Also, that’s why we’re on this side of the table and in power, while your side isn’t. I’m damn proud not to be a Democrat or share the values of this insane cult that seeks to destroy the country. 

Also, we all know that Joe doesn't even know what he's saying.

Then, Barack Obama got up there: 

Ari Fleischer had the best response to that appearance. 

If you want to know why Donald Trump was elected, watch Barack Obama’s attack speech yesterday at Jesse Jackson’s funeral. As he did throughout his presidency, he created a straw man to describe Republicans as bigots who force the American people to “turn on each other”.

He said similar crap when he was President and the GOP was the party of Bush, McCain and Romney. It’s the language of bitterness and resentment that makes good people recoil to be described that way. 

Obama is one of the most divisive figures in US history, except he is celebrated by the MSM because they are partisans. They take sides and loved and protected Obama.

It’s no wonder a tough, no BS, bull in the China shop emerged. That person was a fed up Trump, who broke the MSM by not caring what they thought. He showed Rs they could punch back against the Ds and win. His rise coincided with the welcome birth, at long last, of conservative media which gave voice to the voiceless who had been forced to consume the prejudices of the MSM.

I can’t stand Obama. He was weak, patronizing, condescending and he put America last. 

But having listened to him yesterday, I reminded the only good thing he did was help elect President Trump.

And Kamala Harris got up there with all the hits, reminding us how we all dodged a bullet by keeping her out of the Oval Office. A person who hates making tough decisions, and that’s Kamala, isn’t meant for that job. Oh, and she’s still mentally challenged. Also, you didn't predict Jack, honey. You don't have the bandwidth. 

You're a punchline, lady:

 

