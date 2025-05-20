Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Chicago Mayor's DEI Hiring Practices

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing a Justice Department investigation after he insinuated that he prioritizes the hiring of black employees over whites.

While participating in a Sunday panel with Bishop Byron Brazier of Apostolic Church of God, Johnson discussed his hiring of black employees. “There are some detractors that will push back on me and say, ‘The only thing the mayor talks about is the hiring of black people,” the mayor said. “No. What I’m saying is when you hire our people, we always look out for everybody else. We are the most generous people on the planet. I don’t know too many cultures that have play cousins.”

Advertisement

Johnson further highlighted efforts to promote black representation regarding city contracts. He pointed to Bowa Construction, a black-owned business that was awarded a project at O’Hare International Airport.

“It’s also critical for other major construction companies or mid-sized construction companies that are black-owned to know that there is a mayor who sees them,” the mayor said. “There are resources available for you in the city of Chicago. … Over these next two years, every single dime that our people have been robbed of, I want to make sure that that is returned two, three-fold.”

🚨 BREAKING: Assistant A.G. Harmeet Dhillon and the DOJ Civil Rights Division just launched an INVESTIGATION into Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson after he said he prioritizes hiring black people.



"The reason I hire so many blacks to run Chicago is because we're planet earth's most… pic.twitter.com/rtPLCwI9YV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2025

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon wrote a letter to Mayor Johnson to inform him that her office will open an investigation into his hiring practices. She stated that the purpose of the inquiry is to determine whether the mayor “is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

Dhillon referenced Johnson’s remarks at the church when he said that for black Chicagoans, “this is your administration.”

You then went on to list each top-level advisor in your administration, describing their race: • “Business and economic neighborhood development, the deputy mayor is a Black woman.” • “Department of planning and development is a Black woman.” • “Infrastructure, deputy mayor is a Black woman.” • “Chief operations officer is a Black man.” • “Budget director is a Black woman.” • “Senior advisor is a Black man.” You then stated that you were “laying” these positions “out” to “ensure that our people get a chance to grow their business[.]”

The assistant attorney general further stated that “If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions.”

In response to the backlash against Johnson’s remarks, his press secretary insisted that he “is proud ot have the most diverse administration in the history of our city” and that Johnson’s team “reflects the diversity and values of Chicago. Unfortunately, the current federal administration does not reflect either.”