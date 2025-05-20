Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates
The Media Really Tried to Prop Up a Cancer-Ridden, Brain-Dead President
Top Democrat Doubles Down on the Biden Cover-Up
Trump Is on the Hill Today, and He's Got a Message for House...
Ex-MSNBC Analyst's Initial Take on the Biden Mental Health Cover-Up Just Had Gasoline...
Ken Paxton Is Coming for Cornyn’s Seat — And He Might Actually Win
Why the Left Fears Birthrates
Watch What RFK Jr. Had to Say to Global Health Officials About Trump's...
Frank Biden's Statement After Joe Left the Race Now Makes Sense
President Trump’s Plan to DOGE-ify Deportations
Hillary Clinton Offered Her Opinion on Having a Republican Female President
Watch: How the Trump Administration Is Circumventing California's 'Sanctuary' Policies
House Democrats' Statement on Rep. McIver Being Federally Charged Is Downright Laughable
A Group of Illegal Aliens Squatted in a Florida Woman's Home for Months
Tipsheet

Justice Department Launches Investigation Into Chicago Mayor's DEI Hiring Practices

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 20, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is facing a Justice Department investigation after he insinuated that he prioritizes the hiring of black employees over whites.

While participating in a Sunday panel with Bishop Byron Brazier of Apostolic Church of God, Johnson discussed his hiring of black employees. “There are some detractors that will push back on me and say, ‘The only thing the mayor talks about is the hiring of black people,” the mayor said. “No. What I’m saying is when you hire our people, we always look out for everybody else. We are the most generous people on the planet. I don’t know too many cultures that have play cousins.”

Advertisement

Johnson further highlighted efforts to promote black representation regarding city contracts. He pointed to Bowa Construction, a black-owned business that was awarded a project at O’Hare International Airport.

“It’s also critical for other major construction companies or mid-sized construction companies that are black-owned to know that there is a mayor who sees them,” the mayor said. “There are resources available for you in the city of Chicago. … Over these next two years, every single dime that our people have been robbed of, I want to make sure that that is returned two, three-fold.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon wrote a letter to Mayor Johnson to inform him that her office will open an investigation into his hiring practices. She stated that the purpose of the inquiry is to determine whether the mayor “is engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.”

Recommended

Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Dhillon referenced Johnson’s remarks at the church when he said that for black Chicagoans, “this is your administration.” 

You then went on to list each top-level advisor in your administration, describing their race:

        “Business and economic neighborhood development, the deputy mayor is a Black woman.”

        “Department of planning and development is a Black woman.”

        “Infrastructure, deputy mayor is a Black woman.”

        “Chief operations officer is a Black man.”

        “Budget director is a Black woman.”

        “Senior advisor is a Black man.”

You then stated that you were “laying” these positions “out” to “ensure that our people get a chance to grow their business[.]”

The assistant attorney general further stated that “If these kind of hiring decisions are being made for top-level positions in your administration, then it begs the question whether such decisions are also being made for lower-level positions.”

In response to the backlash against Johnson’s remarks, his press secretary insisted that he “is proud ot have the most diverse administration in the history of our city” and that Johnson’s team “reflects the diversity and values of Chicago. Unfortunately, the current federal administration does not reflect either.”

Advertisement
Tags: DISCRIMINATION DIVERSITY CHICAGO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
We Have No Moral Obligation to Forgive or Forget the Biden Lies Kurt Schlichter
Top Democrat Doubles Down on the Biden Cover-Up Katie Pavlich
Frank Biden's Statement After Joe Left the Race Now Makes Sense Leah Barkoukis
House Democrats' Statement on Rep. McIver Being Federally Charged Is Downright Laughable Rebecca Downs
Watch: How the Trump Administration Is Circumventing California's 'Sanctuary' Policies Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Former Biden WH Staffers Reveal They Knew Something Else Was Off About Joe...and It Wasn't Memory-Related Matt Vespa
Advertisement