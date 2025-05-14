Here's the Laughable Response Chuck Schumer Had to Democratic Members Trying to Storm ICE Facility

Last Friday, as Townhall has been covering Democratic members of Congress, as well as Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, tried to storm an ICE detention center. During Tuesday's episode of "Special Report," Fox News' Chad Pergram discussed possible ramifications for the three members, Democratic Reps. Rob Menendez, LaMonica McIver, and Bonnie Watson Coleman.

As Matt covered, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) made some particularly alarming comments, as when asked by Pergram what would happen if the three members were punished with arrest by the Department of Justice (DOJ), as he kept saying "they'll find out," referring to federal officials. Jeffries stuck to this response so much that he kept cutting Pergram off to repeat those words. He went on to shout that arrest would be "a red line," and he refused to clarify further, as he once more repeated himself. Jeffries then went on to insult the Department of Homeland Security spokesperson as "a joke."

🚨“They’ll find out!”



Did Hakeem Jeffries just THREATEN law enforcement — if they enforce the law against Democrats?!



You decide. pic.twitter.com/Jz2wkPcU1J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2025

Pergram also referenced a defense fron Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who laughably made his comments about "peaceful protest."

"Look, the right of peaceful protest is sacrosanct in America," Schumer claimed, adding the claim that "the Trump administration and often its Justice Department doesn't seem to believe in it." Baraka himself denied that they were there to protest, though, and instead shared with PBS they were there to do a press conference. Baraka had been arrested but was released not long after. As one can see from footage from last Friday, what took place was not exactly peaceful, though Democrats continue to claim otherwise and defend their actions.

Schumer says what the Members were doing in Newark was “peaceful protest” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 13, 2025

It's particularly curious that Schumer would talk about "peaceful protest," and not merely because Bakara himself contradicted him on what they were there to do. Schumer has a funny idea of what constitutes "peaceful," given that in 2020 he threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch if they did not vote the way he wanted them to on an abortion case. Then again, it's not all that surprising, given that Schumer has also defended pro-Hamas agitators on college campuses.

Despite such responses from Jeffries and Schumer, it does look like consequences could be coming. Pergram also mentioned that there's a bill from Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) that would remove Menendez, McIver, and Watson Coleman from their Committee assignments.

"The radical left has lost their minds – they would rather raid an ICE facility to defend criminal illegal immigrants than represent their own constituents," Carter told Fox News. "The radical left has lost their minds – they would rather raid an ICE facility to defend criminal illegal immigrants than represent their own constituents."

The three Democrats still defended themselves, though. "As we all know, Members of Congress have a legal right to conduct oversight at any DHS detention facility without prior notice, and that’s exactly what we were doing last week. This week, we’re back in Washington doing exactly what New Jerseyans sent us here to do: delivering for them," their statement claimed.

If I wanted to work with clowns, I would’ve joined the circus.



My bill preserves the integrity of Congress by ensuring only serious, law-abiding members serve on committees. pic.twitter.com/7oYX6A5PnE — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) May 13, 2025

The radical left has lost their minds - they would rather raid an ICE facility to defend criminal illegal immigrants than represent their own constituents.



The three Democratic members involved in this stunt do not deserve to sit on committees alongside serious lawmakers.… — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) May 13, 2025

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

