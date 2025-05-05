Trump Called Jasmine Crockett 'Low IQ.' This Was Her Response.

President Donald Trump has had words for Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a particularly leftist and relatively new member of Congress, who finds herself in the news quite a bit, and for not the best reasons. Considering she represents the most blue districts in the state and one of the most in the country, she'll likely have that seat for as long as she wants it, but that doesn't mean her antics bode well for the flailing Democratic Party. During his Sunday interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News' "Meet the Press," the president referred to Crockett as "low IQ," which is a way he's described her before. Sure enough, she's responded over X.

Sharing a clip of Trump's remarks about the congresswoman, Crockett posted from her official account. "For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot," she wrote, going on to promote herself. "Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable." She also encouraged the president to "keep talking…"

For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot.



Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable.



So keep talking… https://t.co/c9C9bWAPpA — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 4, 2025

A post from her political account also addressed the "low IQ" comments, as Crockett responded to a particularly foul-mouthed video message from a user also going after Trump for his comments. "Imagine being busy getting another honorary doctorate & delivering the commencement address to encourage & empower the leaders of 'Today,' and right before boarding your flight to depart, learning that diabolical delusional demented dumb Don was busy trying to challenge your IQ, again," Crockett posted on Sunday afternoon in response to the profanity-laced video message. "While I was literally speaking to graduates, not because I forced myself upon them (cough cough—Alabama), but because they legitimately love & respect what I have to say, he was still flunking & coming in last for the Presidential class, but instead of trying to start to pass, he’s immaturely & inaccurately attacking me," she added.

As Bonchie at our sister site of Red State covered, Crockett also made news for her commencement address at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Missisippi on Sunday. Trump gave the commencement address at the University of Alabama last Thursday. Despite Crockett's version of events, he was received just fine. Even Coach Nick Saban, a Democrat, was complimentary of the president.

Trump's remarks to Welker came in the context of who was going to lead the Make America Great Again Movement (MAGA) when he was out of office. While he mentioned Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential names, he also referenced how he "could name 10, 15, 20 people right now just sitting here," adding, "No, think we have a tremendous party."

This is in strong contrast to Democrats, however. "And you know what I can’t name? I can’t name one Democrat. I mean, I look at the Democrats, they’re in total disarray. They have a new person named Crockett. I watched her speak the other day. She’s definitely a low IQ person. And they said she’s the future of the party. I said, 'You have to be kidding.' I don’t know what they’re going to do," Trump added, also going after now former President Joe Biden.

Crockett may want Trump to "keep talking," and the same could very well be said about how Republicans feel about her. She represents a particularly radical leftist and offensive wing of the party, and that she comes off as their main figurehead at the moment when their party is already in disarray, as Trump was emphasizing, further helps the Republicans. This is not just the case for 2028, but for the 2026 midterms which will be here in less than 18 months.

