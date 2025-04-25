VIP
Trump Does Away With the Left’s Communist Climate Nonsense
Tipsheet

This Video From Team AOC Leads to Even More Speculation

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 25, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

There's been plenty of chatter about what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will do for 2028, if she'll primary Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or perhaps even run for president that year. The polls certainly reflect badly on Schumer, and they're not looking any better as time goes on, with many even calling on him to retire, especially as Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) just announced his retirement. AOC herself is also looking to raise her profile, with rally appearances across the country, including with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Earlier this month, one such rally appearance, in Idaho, gained attention for the ridiculous accent she put on, as she ranted and raved against President Donald Trump in a most ridiculous fashion. She doesn't appear to have been deterred by the negative response, though, as that appearance actually was the focus of a video shared over X on Wednesday.

The video, just over 90-seconds long, shows AOC excitedly greeting rally attendees, interspliced with some of her rallying cries. "I am so touched being here," she says while in Idaho, describing herself as "a girl from the Bronx." She then exudes glee that she would "be welcomed here in this state, all of us together, seeing our common cause," which she then claims "is what this country is all about."

"Don't let them trick us into thinking we are enemies! Don't let them trick us into thinking we can be separated into rural and urban, black and white and Latino. We are one," she claims. The ad also features Sanders claiming people who claimed Idaho "is a conservative state... got it wrong." 

"I know that looking around here, it can feel impossible for Republicans out here to be defeated," AOC continued. "That's not true. It's simply not true!" Reminding that she was once a waitress, AOC also shared with the crowd that "I can tell you, impossible is nothing!" 

Sanders then spoke about how "when we stand together, when we do not allow them to divide us up, there is no stopping us!" AOC even referenced a Bible verse about mustard seeds, claiming that they, and those in the crowd, represent "miracles," as she continued with her exaggerated accent. 

In reality, Idaho is actually one of the most conservative states in the country, and last voted for the Democratic nominee for president in 1964. Trump won the state last November with 66.9 percent of the vote. In the last 14 presidential elections, only President George W. Bush performed better than Trump did in 2024. The state also has a Republican governor, senators, congressmen for their two congressional districts, and Republicans also control the state legislatures. 

Her messages and the post's text are curious ones for a far-left member of the far-left Squad. Grateful Calvin also pointed out for our sister site of Twitchy how people mocked the post's text, especially when capitalizing "Black" and "Latino" but not "white."

It would make a little more sense if AOC is indeed seeking higher office than to continue serving as the congresswoman for New York's 14th Congressional District, which is one of the most liberal districts in the state, and the 64th most liberal in the country, according to The Cook Political Report's Partisan Voting Index (Cook PVI). 

While the video came from the Team AOC X account, which is managed by her campaign, the congresswoman's political account has posted similar messages during her "Fight Oligarchy" tour.

AOC doesn't merely lead Schumer in the 2028 Senate primary, but there's been serious chatter since last November that she'll be a candidate for president then as well, with former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany warning people to "watch out" for AOC as a candidate, as Leah wrote about

In covering the Team AOC video, Fox News also mentioned that pollster Nate Silver, who founded FiveThirtyEight, has AOC as his top choice to be the party's nominee, which justmindy also covered for Twitchy

