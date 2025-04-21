More Democrats Have Landed in El Salvador
White House: 'Fake News' That They're on the Hunt for Pete Hegseth's Replacement

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 21, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

On Monday, the very same day that President Donald Trump defended Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth while speaking to the press at the White House East Egg roll, NPR claimed in a report that the White House was seeking Hegseth's replacement. It's a claim that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is making clear is "fake news."

News of the report spread over X, with Laura Rozen repeating the claim over X. She could not cite a link, though a report was indeed published at 1:22pm by Tom Bowman to the NPR website, as Leavitt's post mentioned.

"The White House has begun the process of looking for a new secretary of defense, according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly," the NPR piece claimed, relying on an unnamed source. The piece was dubbed "breaking" and as an "exclusive," with an update eventually coming. "White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that there's an effort to replace Hegseth, posting on X that President Trump "stands strongly behind him," the report has since added. 

Leavitt also spoke to Townhall about the NPR report, offering that "it‘s completely fake and their story seems to be based on one anonymous source who obviously has no idea what they’re talking about."

"I spoke with the president this morning, multiple times, and he remains strongly in support of Pete [Hegseth]," Leavitt also aded. 

Trump was not the only one defending Hegseth while at the White House for the Easter egg roll. Hegseth himself also addressed what he regarded as fake news and brought up a comparison to "the Russia hoax." He too slammed "anonymous sources."

As Matt covered earlier, The New York Times reported that Hegseth, according to anonymous sources, spoke about Yemen strikes in a Signal group chat with his wife. John Ullyot, who has written columns for Townhall before, recently resigned from the department and is concerned with the handling of the department, as he expressed in an opinion piece for POLITICO. 

