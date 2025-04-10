New Details Reveal Biden Stonewalled the Investigation Into Trump's Attempted Assassin
Tipsheet

Trump's Cabinet Meeting Makes Clear: DOGE Is Working, and Very Much Needed

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 10, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is indeed working, and it continues to be very much necessary. During the Trump administration's Cabinet meeting on Thursday, a wealth of evidence was presented, and not merely from Elon Musk, though he did too speak to it. The waste, fraud, and abuse is being uncovered from all sorts of departments of agencies, and this time, something is actually being done about it. 

In addition to drawing a strong contrast to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Biden administration and now second term for President Donald Trump, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin spoke to how this time there's a focus on protecting the environment, but not doing so at the expense of the economy. 

"Working DOGE and Elon Musk, we've now cancelled $22 billion worth of grants, and we have launched what is the largest deregulatory action in the history of the country," Zeldin shared. He also further emphasized what "a mess" the Biden-Harris administration was, and what it left behind Trump for his second term, stressing how this is just what was found in one agency. 

Thus, this EPA is not only looking to protect the environment, but focus on the economy as well. "It is going to end up reducing the cost of living, it's going to create jobs, it's going to make it easier to purchase a car, it will be easier to heat your home," Zeldin continued, as he talked about being "proud of this effort" that is "fulfilling the mandate that [Trump] earned from the American public." 

Musk did speak as well, as he discussed what DOGE is doing for the budget for fiscal year 2026. They "anticipate savings in FY26 from reduction of waste and fraud by $150 billion," which Musk shared to murmurs and excitement from those present. 

"And some of it is just absurd! Like people getting unemployment insurance that haven't been born yet," Musk added. "I mean, come on, that's just crazy!"

Minutes before Musk shared the good news, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer had highlighted the need for DOGE with regards to all the unemployment fraud being uncovered.

"When we need it, we need it for who deserves it," Chavez-DeRemer stressed about unemployment, though "that's not what we're seeing." She then spoke to what had been "exposed" by "their partners at DOGE," with payments going out to those individuals over 115-years-old, as well as those between one-year-old and five-years-old, and those not even yet born. This includes a case of someone born 129-years from now, though that person still received $41,000 from the U.S. government.

Chavez-DeRemer did add she was "honored" to tell the American people that her department was "bringing back their dollars and we're saving them and returning them to the United States Treasury."

While Democratic leaders may laughably claim that they do want to get rid of such waste, fraud, and abuse, instead of working with the administration, they go after Musk and Trump and come up with hysterical and false claims that there's all these threats to Social Security and Medicare. In reality, the threat is allowing the fraud that DOGE is uncovering to continue. 

Democrats are even looking to get rid of DOGE, as evidenced by a new bill from Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA). That the radical left is so desperately opposed to DOGE likely just serves to show that it's needed that much more.

Tags: ELON MUSK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DOGE

