Here's What Anna Paulina Luna, Mike Johnson Have Planned for Proxy Voting

Last week, the House was brought to a standstill over a discharge petition on proxy voting, though President Donald Trump weighed in on the matter just days later, prompting Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to figure out a plan. Although Trump said he was in favor of proxy voting for new parents, he also indicated it was up to the speaker.

Advertisement

On Friday morning, in a post that began by thanking Trump for his "leadership," also acknowledging how the president relegated the decision-making to him, Johnson warned about how "Democrats tried proxy voting before and it was terribly abused," adding, "We cannot open that Pandora’s box again."

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump for your leadership:



“Mike, you have my proxy on proxy voting.”



America is grateful to have a President who appreciates and understands the complexity of legislative branch issues and governing with a razor-thin House majority.



Democrats tried… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 4, 2025

Luna has been posting about proxy voting at great length, and her pinned post to her official account is one from last Thursday thanking Trump for his words of support.

On Sunday, Luna shared the agreement that she and Johnson had come to. It's actually a plan from the 1800s. The procedure known as "live/dead pairing," Luna's post explained, "will be open for the entire conference to use when unable to vote (e.g., new parents, bereaved, emergencies, etc.)"

She also emphasized her thanks for Trump "and his guidance, as well as all of those who worked to get this change done," noting that this is becoming the most modern, pro-family Congress we’ve ever seen."

Speaker Johnson and I have reached an agreement to bring back a procedure called live/dead pairing, which dates back to the 1800s. It will be open for the entire conference to use when unable to vote (e.g., new parents, bereaved, emergencies, etc.).



Thanks to @POTUS and his… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 6, 2025

Democratic Reps. Brittany Pettersen of Colorado and Sara Jacobs have also been involved in the fight for proxy voting. From her official account, Pettersen put out a post tagging and thanking Luna, though she also had strong words against the speaker. She's been calling him out for some time now, including while she often holds her infant son for media appearances and from the House floor.

However, as Fox News' Chad Pergram highlighted not long after Pettersen shared her statement to X, the two Democratic congresswomen are rejecting the House Republican proposal.

I am deeply grateful for @Repluna for championing the changes needed to ensure that moms and dads who are welcoming a new child are able to represent their constituents.



When the Speaker refused to act, she continued working to make the House a more welcoming place for… pic.twitter.com/raDeCJZGFw — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) April 7, 2025

Dem Reps. Pettersen, Jacobs reject GOP workaround for proxy voting for new moms/pregnant members. Pettersen says the GOP plan "does not address the barriers we’ve fought so hard to overcome." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 7, 2025

Advertisement

House Republicans are looking to move on with proxy voting disputes and get back on track with their legislative priorities this week, as Pergram also highlighted earlier on Monday.

Such priorities include reining in activist district judges, as well as passing the SAVE Act, which makes clear that only U.S. citizens can vote.