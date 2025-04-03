Sen. Bernie Moreno Had the Perfect Response to CNN Host's Questions About Trump's...
Pentagon Watchdog Launches 'Signalgate' Investigation Into Pete Hegseth
United Kingdom Weighs Striking Back Against US Tariffs, and It's Asking Businesses for...
A Quick History of American Tariffs: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Palestinian Family Kills Hamas Operative for Fatally Shooting Relative
VIP
'Designed for Battle' Isn't a Valid Argument for Gun Control
VIP
Have They Even Read the Second Amendment?
Bernie Sanders Once More Tries, Fails Miserably to Get His Anti-Israel Resolutions Passed
VIP
Is AOC Really the Democratic Party's Leader? Here's What These Polls Say.
Senate Votes on Confirming Dr. Oz for Role in Trump Administration
We Will Hold Rogue Judges Accountable, Rep. Gill Says
Will the Liberal Media Cover This Horrific Crime Story?
VIP
Surprise: The 'Pro-Palestinian' Mob Has Nothing to Say About Hamas Murdering Palestinians
Pro-Hamas Mob Hits New Low With Latest Attack on Fetterman
Tipsheet

Trump Weighs In on Proxy Voting Proposal

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 03, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This article has been updated to include more posts on how Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) may be working on a proposal for proxy voting for new parents.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, House leadership cancelled votes for the week after Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) used the discharge petition method to force a vote on a resolution from Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO) to allow new parents who have given birth or whose spouses have given birth to make use of proxy voting and have another member vote for them for 12-weeks. Nine Republicans joined with all Democrats for the move. With the cancellation of votes, there have been concerns about what this means for President Donald Trump's agenda. Luna has also left the House Freedom Caucus (HFC). Trump, however, weighed in on proxy voting on Thursday.

As it turns out, the president is in favor of proxy voting for new parents, as he expressed to reporters on Air Force One. 

"You’re having a baby, you should be able to call in and vote. I’m in favor of that," he offered. Trump also said that "I don't know why it's so controversial."

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is reportedly acting to get something figured out, after he spoke to Trump, with Luna also having spoken to the president.

Recommended

Sen. Bernie Moreno Had the Perfect Response to CNN Host's Questions About Trump's Tariffs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

More may also be coming, as Punchbowl's Jake Sherman teased, when it comes to further comment from Trump as well as a plan that Johnson is trying to figure out. 

Johnson very much plays a role in this, as POLITICO also reported on Thursday that Trump is deferring to the speaker. "I’m going to let the speaker make the decision, but I like the idea," he's also quoted as saying

The Hill also has more on Trump about his support for proxy voting:

“I don’t know why it’s controversial,” Trump said.

“I’m gonna let the Speaker make the decision, but I like the idea of being able to — if you’re having a baby, I think you should be able to call in and vote. I’m in favor of that,” Trump added.

He also told reporters, while flying to Miami on Air Force One, that he spoke with Luna on Wednesday.

“I spoke to Anna yesterday. She and some people feel strongly about it, and I would agree with them,” he said.

Luna told NewsNation on Wednesday night that she had talked to Trump about the matter.

“The president assured that this would get resolved,” Luna said.

Advertisement

Luna has posted frequently to X about proxy voting, especially on Thursday in light of Trump's position. She had also previously indicated to NewsNation that she spoke to the president, when it still remained to be seen if Trump would weigh in, as she criticized the decision to send members home.

The House will vote soon on important legislation such as that which Luna referenced, the SAVE Act, which makes clear that only American citizens can vote in elections. 

In addition to expressing her thanks for Trump's support on proxy voting, she also sought to clear up some details, such as how she has not voted by proxy and will not even be eligible. Her son was born in August 2023. 

Advertisement

Those Republicans voting alongside Luna included Reps. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Kevin Kiley of California, Nick LaLota of New York, Mike Lawler of New York, Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, Max Miller of Ohio, Greg Steube of Florida, and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey. Luna tagged those members in at least one of her posts. Many of those members are new parents themselves. 

Johnson, unlike Luna, has not posted to his X account on Thursday about proxy voting, though his most recent post is currently a video clip of his Fox News appearance stressing how the House is united with the president, specifically on "President Trump’s one big, beautiful bill" to do with the budget.

Later on Thursday night, however, Luna shared how she is working with Johnson to limit proxy voting to new moms who cannot travel and in events of emergency. She also made clear, in sharing a clip of Trump communicating his support, that "this is *not* a return to universal proxy voting."

Advertisement

Pettersen, who has garnered attention for bringing her infant son to the House floor, has yet to chime in over X in reaction to Trump's support for proxy voting. She has, however, made a post calling the president out over tariffs from her official account. Her political account has also reposted the Colorado Democratic Party and the pro-abortion EMILYs List, which thanked Pettersen and Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) for their involvement while leaving out Luna. 

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: HOUSE DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Bernie Moreno Had the Perfect Response to CNN Host's Questions About Trump's Tariffs Matt Vespa
The Globalist Authoritarians Are Playing With Fire Kurt Schlichter
Will the Liberal Media Cover This Horrific Crime Story? Mia Cathell
Why We Should Be Very Angry About the Tariffs — and Why Trump Is Right Again Kevin McCullough
Palestinian Family Kills Hamas Operative for Fatally Shooting Relative Jeff Charles
We Will Hold Rogue Judges Accountable, Rep. Gill Says Jeremy Frankel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Bernie Moreno Had the Perfect Response to CNN Host's Questions About Trump's Tariffs Matt Vespa
Advertisement