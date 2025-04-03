Bernie Sanders Once More Tries, Fails Miserably to Get His Anti-Israel Resolutions Passed

Less than five months ago, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) sought to get a series of anti-Israel resolutions passed. They all failed, miserably, though a handful of Democrats did support them. Thursday afternoon brought the same results for two resolutions, though there was even less support this time.

One such resolution, S.J.Res.33, an arms ban to Israel, failed with a vote of 15-82. In addition to a vote from Sanders, more usual suspects joined in when it comes to anti-Israel members. Those voting along with Sanders to vote for his resolution included Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Brian Heinrich (D-NM), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Andy Kim (D-NJ), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Ed Markey (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) Chris Murphy (D-CT), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Peter Welch (D-VT).

Such senators voted in favor of Sanders' resolutions last time, except for Kim, who is a freshman and was not in the Senate yet at the time. As of the day before, Kim was still undecided, according to a report from Jewish Insider.

Another resolution, S.J. Res. 26, also had to do with arms to Israel, and would have provided "congressional disapproval." It failed 15-83-1. Those 15 again voted for the resolution, with Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) voting "present." Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) did not vote. Baldwin had similarly voted "present" last November as well.

That Jewish Insider report looked to the six freshman Democrats--Kim, Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Adam Schiff of California, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland, and Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware. Only Schiff, who was in the House for the previous session of Congress, fully indicated last year through a spokesperson that he would have voted against it.

As the report mentioned in further detail:

Six Democrats have joined the Senate since those previous votes; two of them have indicated to JI that they would not vote for the resolutions, but the others’ plans remain unclear. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) told Jewish Insider on Tuesday that she had not yet studied the resolutions in detail, but indicated she was inclined to oppose them. “I generally think when you’ve got groups like the Houthis shooting ballistic missiles, you need to defend yourself,” she said, referring to the Houthis’ ongoing attacks on Israel. “That’s how I’ve always voted in the House. I don’t know if I’ve voted on this exact resolution before, but I’ll stay consistent.” A spokesperson for Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told JI last year that he would not have supported Sanders’ last set of resolutions had he been in the Senate then. Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said that he was still deciding how he would vote on the resolutions. “I haven’t made a final decision on that front just yet,” the New Jersey senator told JI on Wednesday. Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said that he hasn’t examined the resolutions yet. Sens. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) did not respond to requests for comment.

Throughout Wednesday and Thursday, Sanders was putting out posts over X against Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

His more recent post, in encouraging his colleagues to support the resolutions, referred to "the rule of law."

I'm forcing votes in the Senate to block the sale of $8.8 billion in heavy bombs to Israel.



We must not be complicit in the destruction of Gaza. History won't forgive us.



Every Senator who supports the rule of law should vote for these resolutions. https://t.co/sgEHUyagYh — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 3, 2025

It has now been 30 days with NO humanitarian aid getting into Gaza.



No food, no water, no medicine, no fuel.



That is barbaric. The U.S. must end our complicity in these atrocities. pic.twitter.com/Ix3IVrDHNg — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 3, 2025

The Netanyahu government has killed 50,000 people in Gaza & wounded 112,000.



Two weeks ago, they broke the ceasefire and have since killed 322 children & wounded 600.



The US must end its complicity.



Tomorrow, I will force votes to block $8.8 billion in arm sales to Netanyahu. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 2, 2025

While Sanders consistently rants against Netanyahu and laments aid getting into Gaza, a region which has supported and celebrated Hamas terrorists parading coffins of murdered babies and toddlers through the streets, what posts he has made about hostages usually come with conditions.

In such cases, Sanders has also gone after Netanyahu, while lamented the fate of the Gaza region as well.

When it comes to Democrats who voted in favor of at least some of the resolutions last November but not this time, the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) still isn't letting them off the hook. They're especially going after their top target, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), calling to mind a report from The New York Times from February.

"Jon Ossoff has repeatedly stood with extremists like Bernie Sanders against Israel and is scrambling now as he prepares to face voters next year," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia. "Georgia's Jewish community won't forget Ossoff didn't stand with them when they needed him most, and they deserve a Senator who will always fight for them."

