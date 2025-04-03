Did '60 Minutes' Put Out Their Worst Segment With Lesley Stahl Providing Cover for Hamas?

CBS News' "60 Minutes" has had some rather shameful episodes recently, including an episode in February where that was in favor of the censorship going on in Germany, which included arresting people over social media posts. They may have put out their worst earlier this week, though, as they tried to provide cover for Hamas terrorists mistreating their hostages held captive, which included in part withholding food from them.

"Israeli hostages bond through horror of Hamas captivity," one segment was titled, in which Keith Segel spoke to Lesley Stahl. As Segel revealed that the Hamas terrorists "were beating me and starving me," that prompted Stahl to ask, without any self-awareness, in a way that would be almost comical if not defending such evil, "do you think they starved you, or they just didn't have food?"

"No, I think they starved me, and they--they would often eat in front of me, and not offer me food," Segel responded, which is sadly not surprising given the accounts of torture and mistreatment that Hamas terrorists inflicted on their victims.

Beyond trying to humanize those who cannot be humanized, it's also worth wondering if Stahl was buying into the narrative about a supposed famine in Gaza, which Israel's enemies, including in the U.S. Congress, frequently bring up. She even came off as trying to portray Hamas terrorists as the victims by her wondering if they were without food, and when speaking with one of those whom they held captive.

The write-up not surprisingly leaves out Stahl's shameful and pathetic attempt to cover-up for Hamas in such a way. However, there is a dig at Israel towards the end. Segel is also quoted in the write-up not so much when it comes to explaining the torture he endured, but calling for a ceasefire:

A majority of Israelis support a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, but the Israeli government broke the previous fighting pause over a week ago. As of this weekend, reports indicate that a potential renewed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is being discussed. Keith told 60 Minutes that negotiations for the release of the remaining hostages should be a top priority for the Israeli government. "I urge President Trump, I urge the administration, I urge the Israeli government, and I urge the mediating countries… to get back to negotiations and to get the hostages back," he said standing outside of a destroyed home in Kfar Aza.

While leftist politicians and their allies in the mainstream media, like "60 Minutes," may wish to put the blame on Israel for breaking the pause in fighting, it's worth reminding repeatedly that Hamas refuses to return all of the hostages. There are still those being held in captivity close to 550 days after that October 7 attack.

During his Tuesday show, Larry also went after Stahl, for coming up with a thought "that vile," he stressed, in addition to mocking her face as she asked such a shocking question and how "you have to be an Upper West Side of Manhattan intellectual to even form the thought in your head."

Larry also brought up the anti-Israel narratives to mock the narratives and Stahl mercilessly, as Israel's detractors look to blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also called Stahl out for ignoring how Keith Segel shared he was a victim of "beating" from Hamas.

He didn't stop there, as Larry also reminded how disturbingly emaciated the released hostages have appeared, and called out the "so-called journalists... who don't actually follow the news much," despite how Stahl did an entire segment with a released hostage.

"I've seen these hostages being released. And not only do I see how starved and emaciated and tortured they are, but I look at the terrorists." Larry continued, sharing how he actually pays attention and watches segments of hostages being released, all while Hamas and their Palestinian "civilian" supporters continue to jeer the hostages so as to torture them until the last possible moment. "They seem to be doing okay," Larry added about the terrorists "They seem pretty healthy! Some of them have pot bellies. I promise you, they're eating high on the hog there, in Hamasville, right until, you know, the rocket comes blasting through their windows, rightly so."

Larry continued to call out Stahl, not only for "being pretty stupid and pretty dumb," but also "despicable" and "pretty evil." He also wondered, "what kind of lack of humanity do you have to posses to sit across from this man, who was tortured--God bless him, he's been liberated--and say, 'well, I mean were they starving you, or did they just not have food themselves, you know the budget's pretty tight over there, you know they gotta feed themselves first, and then whatever's left over, sure they'll give to you.'"

He went on to liken it to Nazis murdering Jews during the Holocaust, once more emphasizing how it's an "evil" narrative. "And this is Lesley Stahl, and this is legacy." He didn't just call out Stahl, but also her colleagues, including those on competing networks who could and should have shamed her pro-Hamas narrative in order to boost their own ratings.

🔥 @LarryOConnor TORCHES Stahl: "You have to be an Upper West Side of Manhattan intellectual to even form the thought in your head, let alone then make the synapses inspire you to say something THAT VILE out loud — while sitting across from a freed hostage, a person who was… https://t.co/aqnUJknfaF pic.twitter.com/zfopcL8VTa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2025

Stahl has had other noteworthy moments, including and especially when questioning President Donald Trump, which involved providing cover for Democrats with the Hunter Biden laptop.

The "60 Minutes" program also came under fire last October for editing then Vice President Kamala Harris' responses. In particular, her particularly inarticulate responses had to do with Netanyahu. The network even went after Trump for not appearing on the program, though it looks like he made the right call, and not merely because they have been unfair to him in the past. Shortly before the election last November, Trump sued CBS News, with the network shamefully dancing around the issue with a pathetic statement they put out on Harris' interview. It looks like the network and their parent company may settle. Trump also upped the damages and added another plaintiff, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX).

