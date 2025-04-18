VIP
The Democrat Love Affair With a Bad Hombre
Here's When a Lefty Trump Supporter Stunned CNN When Debating That Deported Illegal Alien Case

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 18, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Batya Ungar-Sargon is a rarity in today’s political discourse, especially with Trump in the White House: she’s a left-wing Trump supporter. If you didn’t know that and saw this clip of her from her appearance on CNN, where Jemele Hill was also a guest panelist, you’d think she’s as hardcore MAGA supporter. She is but from the Left side of the aisle.

CNN’s Scott Jennings was also included on this panel. Still, Ungar-Sargon delivered the blows to the liberal media’s narrative about the Abrego Garcia case, the MS-13 member who was deported back to El Salvador but for some reason, liberals want him returned. This case has been a serial loser for Democrats. 

First, he is a gang member, he’s a domestic abuser, and he’s not suffering in some death camp—every major liberal narrative about Garcia has been obliterated. Ungar-Sargon reminded the panel of another narrative that’s been nuked: the lack of due process for this individual. How do we know so much about Garcia? Because he went through the court system. 

“The only slippery slope between deporting Kilmar [Abrego] Garcia and deporting an American citizen is the one Democrats are creating by insisting illegal immigrants should have all the same rights we do,” she wrote on Twitter. 

Bravo, ma’am. 

Garcia isn’t coming back either, so that’s another thing that’s lost in this discussion. We’re debating an outcome that is unlikely to happen. El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele will not release him, and the Trump administration will not re-import him. There is no scenario where he returns to living as he did before his deportation. If he does return, he’d be re-arrested and re-deported.

