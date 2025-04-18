Here's When a Lefty Trump Supporter Stunned CNN When Debating That Deported Illegal Alien Case

Batya Ungar-Sargon is a rarity in today’s political discourse, especially with Trump in the White House: she’s a left-wing Trump supporter. If you didn’t know that and saw this clip of her from her appearance on CNN, where Jemele Hill was also a guest panelist, you’d think she’s as hardcore MAGA supporter. She is but from the Left side of the aisle.

CNN’s Scott Jennings was also included on this panel. Still, Ungar-Sargon delivered the blows to the liberal media’s narrative about the Abrego Garcia case, the MS-13 member who was deported back to El Salvador but for some reason, liberals want him returned. This case has been a serial loser for Democrats.

🚨🔥Scott Jennings unloads on Van Hollen and Democrats’ loving embrace of Abrego-Garcia:



“The party of women is really covering itself in glory tonight."



"I don't understand why the American Left falls in love with the worst people."



"You've got a gangbanging, human… pic.twitter.com/k7QyoRUNqI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 18, 2025

First, he is a gang member, he’s a domestic abuser, and he’s not suffering in some death camp—every major liberal narrative about Garcia has been obliterated. Ungar-Sargon reminded the panel of another narrative that’s been nuked: the lack of due process for this individual. How do we know so much about Garcia? Because he went through the court system.

NEW: Maryland court documents reveal that deported Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer Vasquez, petitioned for an order of protection against him in May 2021. It's unclear if she was his wife at the time, or what the allegations were, but this is… pic.twitter.com/9iHy4abEwa — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2025

The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a temporary order of protection against him in 2021 in which she cited being slapped, hit with an object, and being detained against her will, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.



Read more: https://t.co/ykQPCou4C5 pic.twitter.com/S2dJorBQzK — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2025

“The only slippery slope between deporting Kilmar [Abrego] Garcia and deporting an American citizen is the one Democrats are creating by insisting illegal immigrants should have all the same rights we do,” she wrote on Twitter.

"He did have due process. Everything we know about him is documented because he did go through the court systems. He was stopped for trafficking. His wife did file domestic violence charges against him. He was arrested with MS-13 members, with a roll of cash that had the eyes and… pic.twitter.com/KEytCuPyI5 — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) April 18, 2025

The only slippery slope between deporting Kilmar Garcia and deporting an American citizen is the one Democrats are creating by insisting illegal immigrants should have all the same rights we do. https://t.co/Vc7K9LYNMd — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) April 18, 2025

Bravo, ma’am.

Garcia isn’t coming back either, so that’s another thing that’s lost in this discussion. We’re debating an outcome that is unlikely to happen. El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele will not release him, and the Trump administration will not re-import him. There is no scenario where he returns to living as he did before his deportation. If he does return, he’d be re-arrested and re-deported.

DOJ releases additional information about “Maryland man” and illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



In 2019 the Prince George’s County Police Gang Unit determined Garcia was an MS-13 gang member w/ contacts to other members. He admitted he was in the U.S. illegally after arrest… pic.twitter.com/7aIFn7Pqrm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 16, 2025

🚨BREAKING: DOJ & DHS release Kilmer Abrego Garcia documents.



He was arrested in the company of known MS-13 gang members carrying marijuana and cash.



A credible source confirmed he's an active MS-13 member with the rank "Chequeo" and the nickname "Chele."



In 2021, his wife… pic.twitter.com/mPwFG7g8hZ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 16, 2025