Israeli Woman Once Held Hostage by Hamas Receives Prestigious Award From the State Department

When Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, Amit Soussana was one of approximately 250 people taken hostage. She experienced sexual violence, before returning home 55 days later. She is now known for sharing her candid account of such details. Soussana was one of eight women receiving an award from the State Department on Tuesday, in an event hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and First Lady Melania Trump, the International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards. Other Israelis who had been taken hostage, Keith and Aviva Siegel, were also in attendance for the event.

Advertisement

Soussana's name was announced in a press release from last Friday. As the State Department mentioned:

Amit Soussana uses her voice to courageously advocate for survivors by using her own lived example to describe the trauma she suffered as a hostage of the October 7th attack in Israel. Ms. Soussana has raised awareness of the conditions faced by the women, men, girls, and boys who remain hostages of Hamas. As an attorney at law, she holds an LLB from Sapir College and has been a licensed member of the Israel Bar Association since 2014. Ms. Soussana has extensive experience in intellectual property law, having worked at Luzzatto & Luzzatto, Attorneys and Patent Attorneys from 2015 to 2024, where she managed client files, negotiated with foreign patent attorney offices, and handled patent and trademark registrations both in Israel and abroad. Ms. Soussana is an advocate for the hostages that remain under Hamas control following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The U.S. Embassy in Israel also put out a page on Soussana, which included more information about the recipient as well as a YouTube video from the embassy profiling her.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The annual award ceremony was first started under then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice 19 years ago, under President George W. Bush's administration. Kat Fotovat of the Office of Global Women's Issues described the award as one that "celebrates women leaders from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership, often at great personal risk or sacrifice."

That this award has been handed out for 19 years is something Fotovat referred to as "a testament to the importance of this award and the work it represents: a clear and powerful statement, that the United States strongly supports the participation and protection of women and girls, the defense of their human rights, and their empowerment."

Soussana's story was also included in what Secretary Rubio referred to as a "very moving, very touching" montage video played at the ceremony. "On October 7, I was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists. I survived 55 days in captivity. Upon my release, I vowed to tell my story, because keeping it inside would destroy me. Courage, for me, means standing up for what you believe in. It means being true to your values and choosing hope and love, even when faced with darkness," she shared in the video.

In his remarks, Rubio stressed how these women were receiving such an award for their work "promoting peace and prosperity and human rights and communities in countries across the world," work that is done "at extraordinary risk to themselves, to their families, to their loved ones." It's work, Rubio stressed, "that took courage."

Advertisement

The secretary also spoke about President Donald Trump's efforts to protect women at home and worldwide during both of his terms. The Israel-Hamas conflict, as well as the Russo-Ukrainian one, both of which started under the prior Biden-Harris administration, were also mentioned.

"President Trump is also working now to fulfill his promise to end a brutal, brutal war that's going on in Europe as well as in the Middle East," Rubio reminded, describing such conflicts as "wars that aren't just costing the lives of soldiers and civilians," but one where "the women in these wars, in these conflicts... are kidnapped, they're assaulted, they're displaced, they're killed, their families are in danger."

Rubio spoke of Soussana then. "One of our honorees today knows that too well, because on 7th October 2023, Amit Soussana was abducted from her home from Hamas and upon her release, she shared details of the sexual violence she endured as a hostage, which allowed medical professionals to document the atrocities that she suffered," he stressed. The secretary also highlighted the importance of Soussana coming forward, given that "this was at a time when people were denying that these atrocities were being committed, and even blaming Israel for Hamas' brutality."

Although Rubio did not name any specific names of those denying what he rightly termed as "atrocities," but they were coming from even members of Congress at the time. Then-Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a member of the anti-Israel Squad, claimed in November of that year that it was "a lie" and "propaganda" to claim Hamas committed sexual violence. His words resurfaced in March of last year, and he went on to lose his primary in June to a pro-Israel Democrat, now-Rep. George Latimer.

Advertisement

"Her bravery, her advocacy brings much needed attention to the scourge in sexual violence in conflicts all over the world. Even as I speak to you now, there is sexual violence going on somewhere in the world in these various conflicts. It is a scourge." Rubio added, as he continued to mention Soussana.

As she took to the podium, the first lady spoke of harnessing "the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times." She also spoke of how the event was one to "celebrate courage, a strength that is based in love."

"This truth is illustrated through our honorees, who prove that love can inspire extraordinary valor, even in the face of vulnerability," she added. "Their remarkable stories, a testament to the power of love in practice, for family, community, and our world. This is especially evident in places where their passion defies convention," as well as when it is "at great personal risk of stigma, persecution, or harm."

Later in her remarks, she also spoke of taking a moment "to acknowledge those who persist in their struggles," reminding that, "for each of them, love serves as a powerful catalyst, instilling a profound sense of purpose in their endeavors."

The first lady spoke once more about love, as a uniting factor, despite how the honorees "came from diverse backgrounds and regions," as she added that "yet love transcends boundaries and territories," as "it is a universal language." She also continued to speak about "courage," also reminding that "love fuels the call for justice" and "lays the groundwork for lasting impact."

Advertisement

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce then presented the awards to the eight women "who have demonstrated unparalleled courage, resilience, and leadership in the face of adversity," who "have shown us that courage knows no boundaries, and that the strength of the human spirit can overcome even the most daunting challenges."

Soussana was the first to be presented with her award and was described as "the first Israeli hostage from the October 7 attack to publicly recount the sexual violence she suffered while held captive in Gaza by Hamas."

"By bravely speaking out about the unspeakable horrors she endured, she showed the world the power that one individual can have when faced with unimaginable cruelty," Bruce added about Soussana, who then stood up to pose with the secretary and first lady while being presented with her award.

The other honorees included Henriette Da from Burkina Faso; Major Velena Iga from Papua New Guinea; Angelique Songco from Phillppines; Georgiana Pascu from Romania; Zabib Musa Loro Bakhit from South Sudan; Namini Wijedasa from Sri Lanka; and Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj from Yemen.

.@SecRubio and @FLOTUS honor a group of extraordinary women from around the globe at the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony, at the State Department. https://t.co/mIKet0apRV https://t.co/ZKefIrvnHr — Department of State (@StateDept) April 1, 2025

. @flotus joins @SecRubio and presents International Women of Courage awards to women who have shown remarkable courage at the risk of great danger to themselves and their families



“Today we celebrate courage, a strength base in love” -First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/W55EkPD4ru — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 1, 2025

Advertisement

Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.