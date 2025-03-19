Trump White House Makes Clear Americans Can 'Absolutely' Expect Deportation Flights to Continue

On Wednesday, while Katie was in the New Media Seat at the White House Press Briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt offered some welcoming news to those looking forward to seeing more illegal alien gang members deported back to Central and South America.

As Katie asked, "So, given the back and forth with this U.S. district judge, and the administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act, does the president plan to send new and additional flights of Venezuelan gang members now designated as foreign terrorists from the U.S. to El Salvador or elsewhere can Americans expect to see those flights sometime soon?" The judge in question is Judge James Boasberg, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who ordered the Trump administration over the weekend to return the flights carrying alleged Tren de Aragua gang members to Venezuela.

Leavitt was clear that Americans can indeed expect as much. "Americans can absolutely expect to see the continuation of the mass deportation campaign that has been successfully led by this president, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and also our Secretary of State Marco Rubio," she confidently replied.

.@KatiePavlich: "Does the president plan to send new and additional flights of Venezuelan gang members...?"@PressSec: "Americans can ABSOLUTELY expect to see the continuation of the mass deportation campaign..." pic.twitter.com/izIbR9iIGj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 19, 2025

The press secretary also shared more about the actions these judges have taken. "Since you brought up the judges, I would like to point out that the judges in this country are acting erroneously. We have judges who are acting as partisan activists from the bench. They are trying to dictate policy from the President of the United States. They are trying to clearly slow walk this administration's agenda, and it's unacceptable," Leavitt continued.

"As the President said last night, we will continue to comply with these court orders. We will continue to fight these battles in courts, but it's incredibly apparent that there is a concerted effort by the far left to judge shop, to pick judges who are clearly acting as partisan activists from the bench in an attempt to derail this president's agenda. We will not allow that to happen and not only are they usurping the will of the president and the chief executive of our country, but they are undermining the will of the American public, tens of millions of Americans who duly elected this President to implement the policies that are coming out of this White House," she further emphasized.

Also on Wednesday, news came that Judge Boasberg has granted the Trump administration an extra day before they must turn over details on those flights. In response to Boasberg's demand, the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ) is claiming "state secrets."

Pure 🔥from DOJ:



“What began as a dispute between litigants over the President’s authority to protect the national security and manage the foreign relations of the United States pursuant to both a

longstanding Congressional authorization and the President’s core constitutional… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 19, 2025

Boasberg just replied to DOJ motion filed this morning asking him to put on hold his demand for details on Venezuelan terrorist flights.



DOJ warned it might invoke state secret privilege. Boasberg, who has rushed this case from the start, ponders why this defense is just now… pic.twitter.com/lpMcaQ2sAN — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 19, 2025

This isn't the only news recent news to do with Boasberg and those deportation flights. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) has filed articles of impeachment against the judge, heeding the call when it comes to a Truth Social post from President Donald Trump. He previewed such a move on Sunday.

Reps. Eli Crane (R-AZ), Andy Ogles (R-TN), and Andrew Clyde (R-GA), are also filing articles of impeachment against other judges.

🚨 I just introduced Articles of Impeachment against radical activist Judge James Boasberg.



He is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors and should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/MO6UjQ6wBb — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 18, 2025

The articles of impeachment are teed up and ready to go. pic.twitter.com/7NLKdm3ynF — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) March 18, 2025

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

