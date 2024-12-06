Trump Names Our Next Ambassador to China

President-elect Donald J. Trump will need someone with exceptional skills to deal with the Chinese during his second presidency. It’s a relationship that needs tending to, and Trump landed on former Georgia Sen. David Perdue to be our next ambassador to China. Trump made the announcement official last night:

Tonight, I am announcing that former U.S. Senator, David Perdue, has accepted my appointment as the next United States Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year International business career, and served in the U.S. Senate, David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China. He has lived in Singapore and Hong Kong, and worked in Asia and China for much of his career. In the U.S. Senate, he served on the Armed Services Committee, where he was Chair of the powerful Sea Power Subcommittee. He also served on the Foreign Relations Committee, the only Republican to serve on both Committees. He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders. David has been a loyal supporter and friend, and I look forward to working with him in his new role!

Under Joe Biden, we’ve been rolled by China. This was evident in the Alaska meeting at the outset of the Biden administration—Secretary of State Antony Blinken got slapped around by the Chinese delegation in Anchorage.

“I am truly honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to become the next US Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China,” wrote Perdue on Twitter. “Having lived in Asia on two occasions, I understand the gravity of this responsibility and look forward to implementing President Trump’s strategy to make the world safe again and to represent the United States’ interests in China.”