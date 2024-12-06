ICYMI: Biden Fell Asleep During a Summit in Africa
What the Trump Nominees Have Not Done -- And Will Not Do
VIP
Note to David Frum: When You Are Too Extreme for MSNBC, That Should...
VIP
DOJ Makes Strange Move on Background Checks
In Transgender Case, Can SCOTUS Cut to the Moral Heart of the Issue?
Let's Curb the Kangaroo Court of Anonymous Sources
Another Trump Miracle: Will Jeff Bezos join Elon Musk in promoting his DOGE...
Hunter Biden Lies Come Full Circle
Deeply Disappointed in USPS
Trump Names David Sacks As White House AI, Crypto Czar
Democrats Threaten to Withhold Funding from Biden's Presidential Library Over Hunter Pardo...
There's Another Ridiculous Hit Piece on Pete Hegseth
VIP
Fetterman Gloriously Humiliates Joy Behar
Joni Ernst Takes On Government During First DOGE Senate Meeting With Musk, Ramaswamy
Tipsheet

Trump Names Our Next Ambassador to China

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 06, 2024 12:15 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President-elect Donald J. Trump will need someone with exceptional skills to deal with the Chinese during his second presidency. It’s a relationship that needs tending to, and Trump landed on former Georgia Sen. David Perdue to be our next ambassador to China. Trump made the announcement official last night: 

Advertisement

Tonight, I am announcing that former U.S. Senator, David Perdue, has accepted my appointment as the next United States Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year International business career, and served in the U.S. Senate, David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China. He has lived in Singapore and Hong Kong, and worked in Asia and China for much of his career. In the U.S. Senate, he served on the Armed Services Committee, where he was Chair of the powerful Sea Power Subcommittee. He also served on the Foreign Relations Committee, the only Republican to serve on both Committees. He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain Peace in the region, and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders. David has been a loyal supporter and friend, and I look forward to working with him in his new role! 

Under Joe Biden, we’ve been rolled by China. This was evident in the Alaska meeting at the outset of the Biden administration—Secretary of State Antony Blinken got slapped around by the Chinese delegation in Anchorage.

Recommended

New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Nominees Guy Benson
Advertisement

 “I am truly honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to become the next US Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China,” wrote Perdue on Twitter. “Having lived in Asia on two occasions, I understand the gravity of this responsibility and look forward to implementing President Trump’s strategy to make the world safe again and to represent the United States’ interests in China.”

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Nominees Guy Benson
What the Trump Nominees Have Not Done -- And Will Not Do Victor Davis Hanson
A Very Disappointing Development Regarding Joni Ernst Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden Lies Come Full Circle J. T. Young
SCOTUS Just Heard the Most Unhinged Arguments for Medically Mutilating Minors Mia Cathell
Eric Adams Spits Fire in Based Take on the Daniel Penny Case Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Poll Shows How Americans Feel About Trump's Nominees Guy Benson
Advertisement