With President Donald Trump having commemorated the Gulf of America's new name, and also announcing potential plans for the Gaza region, conservatives are launching lines of merchandise as a result. On Tuesday morning, the fellas on the "Ruthless Podcast" announced their Gaza Riviera line of merchandise. Coign, a conservative credit card, has also launched a line of Gulf of America 2025 merchandise available for preorder.

During their latest episode, co-host Josh Holmes shared how they've "talked for the past couple of weeks" about such a line, especially since "it's golf season." The Gaza Riviera line, with previews including a polo and a pullover, "is the very first Ruthless variety progrum golf gear" line. Holmes added this is what he "imagine[s] President Donald Trump had in mind when he decided we're going to just rejuvenate this area [of Gaza] a little bit," to giggles from his co-hosts.

The Gaza Riviera line, is thus Holmes explains "what we have in mind," with other co-hosts, as the others laughed along, highlighting the subheader description of "Casino," "Golf," "Spa." They also shared a message of hope that the president is listening, indicating to Trump that they're "trying to manifest this." Regardless, as co-host Michael Duncan shared, the new merchandise line is "a conversation piece."

Holmes himself plans to buy the line for himself and the rest of the fellas for their upcoming golf trip, calling it "essential."

The merchandise is now available on the Ruthlesspodcast.com website, specifically through their store.

For those who are looking to rock a beach look for spring break, Coign has introduced the "Gulf of America" merchandise line. The products are made right here in the U.S., and are available for merchandise at the Coign merchandise store.

Coign Founder and CEO Rob Collins released a statement about the new line. "President Trump made waves when he announced the name change. Now you can show your support for the move with Coign's lineup of Gulf of America essentials — including t-shirts, tank tops, re-usable red party cups," he shared.

Founded in 2021 to advance conservative values and embrace the American spirit, Coign is a nationwide credit card company that donates a portion of every transaction to conservative causes & charities chosen by Coign’s customers.

Coign has also advertised the new merchandise line over X.

