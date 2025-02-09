Trump Picked the Perfect Place to Establish Gulf of America Day

President Donald Trump is headed to the Super Bowl in New Orleans and will be the first sitting president to ever attend the game.

On board Air Force One Sunday, Trump signed a proclamation establishing February 9, 2025 as Gulf of America Day.

“We’re flying right over it, right now, so we thought this would be appropriate,” Trump said. “Even bigger than the Super Bowl, this is a big thing…make America Great Again, that’s all we do.”

In the middle of the signing, the pilot came on the loud speaker to announce their location, for the first time, over the Gulf of America.

Prior his departure, Trump issued the following statement about the game:

“I look forward to joining the fans in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX to cheer on two great teams—the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles—as they battle for the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The coaches, players, and team staff on the field tonight represent the best of the best in professional football, but they also embody the best of the American Dream. Their hard work, dedication, and tenacity is admirable, and their individual journeys are as inspiring as the drive and determination that has led them to this extraordinary moment. They also represent the hopes and dreams of our Nation’s young athletes as we restore safety and fairness in sports and equal opportunities among their teams.

Football is America’s most popular sport—for good reason—it fosters a sense of national unity, bringing families, friends, and fans together and strengthening communities. This annual tradition transcends our differences and personifies our shared patriotic values of family, faith, and freedom heroically defended by our military service members, law enforcement officers, and first responders. We value their devotion to protecting our great Nation and salute their selfless service.

This year, the Super Bowl returns to the Caesars Superdome for a record setting 8th time. While thousands of fans from across our Nation gather in New Orleans to cheer on their favorite team, we remember that 14 families will be missing a loved one who was tragically murdered during a senseless terrorist attack while celebrating the New Year on Bourbon Street. Our thoughts are also with the 35 individuals injured during the attack whose lives were changed forever that fateful night, and our prayers will remain with them for continued strength, comfort, and healing.

Tonight, we look forward to a terrific game and the crowning of the Super Bowl Champions. Melania joins me in sending our best wishes for a great Super Bowl Sunday. May the best team win, and may God bless you, your family, and the United States of America.”