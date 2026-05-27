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Tipsheet

Here's Who Democrats Are Rioting for Outside a New Jersey ICE Facility

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | May 27, 2026 6:15 PM
Here's Who Democrats Are Rioting for Outside a New Jersey ICE Facility
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Another day, another leftist riot for murderers and sex offenders. After obstructing law enforcement, ICE agents are arresting Antifa activists and leftists outside of Delaney Hall, an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

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Let's meet some of the New Jersey ICE detainees whom the Democrats are hell-bent on turning into victims and even heroes...

Yes, murderers and sex offenders are those whom leftists are literally getting arrested in order to defend. It begs the question: Are there any scumbags that the Democrats won't go to the ends of the earth to defend?

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ANTIFA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ANDY KIM MIKIE SHERRILL

Somebody should ask New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and her parade of Democrat congressional delegates, who were seen with the mob and seeking entry into the Delaney Center on none other than Memorial Day.

Sen. Andy Kim was reported to have been pepper-sprayed as part of a crowd alongside his state director, as reported by The New Jersey Globe

Our elected representatives would rather be out defending illegal alien killers and sex offenders than representing their constituents and protecting Americans from those dangerous individuals.

Mikie Sherrill and her fellow New Jersey Democrats told Americans loudly and clearly that they care more about criminal illegal aliens than the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to preserve the ideals that allow them to go out and protest.

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