Here's Who Democrats Are Rioting for Outside a New Jersey ICE Facility

Another day, another leftist riot for murderers and sex offenders. After obstructing law enforcement, ICE agents are arresting Antifa activists and leftists outside of Delaney Hall, an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

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🚨TENSIONS ARE HIGH IN NEWARK, NEW JERSEY RIGHT NOW



Multiple arrests have been made against Antifa agitators rioting outside of Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey.



The agitators are demanding that all prisoners be released back onto the streets after… pic.twitter.com/FF6ZmIq8RE — SurgePhilly (@Surge_Philly) May 27, 2026

🔥 ICE AGENTS ARE NOT HOLDING BACK TONIGHT



They are REFUSING to allow leftist rioters to block their vehicles from entering and exiting the Newark ICE facility, and are pushing back HARD



AMERICANS STAND WITH YOU, ICE! STAND YOUR GROUND! pic.twitter.com/pyLzr0KM8g — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 27, 2026

Let's meet some of the New Jersey ICE detainees whom the Democrats are hell-bent on turning into victims and even heroes...

These are the murders, rapists, and pedophiles the far left is rioting for outside the NJ ICE facility. 🤡 https://t.co/a45o0bDcCB pic.twitter.com/prsFOeAF9V — Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) May 27, 2026

Yes, murderers and sex offenders are those whom leftists are literally getting arrested in order to defend. It begs the question: Are there any scumbags that the Democrats won't go to the ends of the earth to defend?

Somebody should ask New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and her parade of Democrat congressional delegates, who were seen with the mob and seeking entry into the Delaney Center on none other than Memorial Day.

Sen. Andy Kim was reported to have been pepper-sprayed as part of a crowd alongside his state director, as reported by The New Jersey Globe.

Our elected representatives would rather be out defending illegal alien killers and sex offenders than representing their constituents and protecting Americans from those dangerous individuals.

Mikie Sherrill and her fellow New Jersey Democrats told Americans loudly and clearly that they care more about criminal illegal aliens than the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives to preserve the ideals that allow them to go out and protest.