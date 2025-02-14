Is This Why Planned Parenthood Scrubbed Their Instagram Account?

Planned Parenthood has been in the news plenty lately, and it's not looking to shape out well for the abortion giant. On Thursday night, it was discovered that Planned Parenthood had scrubbed its entire Instagram account. The move became a trending topic over X, with many speculating and hoping that Planned Parenthood is about to finally be defunded.

Planned Parenthood has deleted its entire Instagram account.



Hiding something? pic.twitter.com/c2FsQhxvw7 — Live Action (@LiveAction) February 13, 2025

Why has Planned Parenthood, the biggest abortion chain, deleted all its IG posts?



Lawsuits coming? pic.twitter.com/dueBf47Yy2 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 13, 2025

Please share this post if you’d like Congress to defund Planned Parenthood https://t.co/xcBSYBfl2X — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 14, 2025

Now is the time for every GOP Member of Congress to pledge not to vote for a single funding measure that includes tax dollars for Planned Parenthood. @BasedMikeLee , will you be the first?? https://t.co/PfBo4pm4wH — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) February 14, 2025

On Friday morning, however, one post did go up, with a post of condoms making up a heart. As the message within the heart reads, "you c*mplete me," going for a vulgar play on words. The page's description now reads "this is now a condom stan account," leading to questions as to whether the page has been hacked.

There was also text accompanying such a post, celebrating not only Valentine's Day, but also "#nationalcondomweek," with this barrier method of birth control and protection against STIs referred to as the abortion giant's "favorite kink." As the text read:

looking to spice up your valentine’s day? 🌶



when dinner’s done and you’re ready for dessert, get a little adventurous with our favorite kink: condoms.



head to your nearest planned parenthood health center to grab yours and get a head start on celebrating #nationalcondomweek in style 😏

Was Planned Parenthood Instagram account hacked? LOL. pic.twitter.com/cLsqZ74KEy — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) February 14, 2025

Such a post has not been shared over Planned Parenthood's X account, though. In fact, that account has not been posted since January 20, when President Donald Trump began his second term, the same day that former Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards died. Planned Parenthood Action has not posted since January 14. The last post from Alexis McGill Johnson, the current CEO, was on January 20, referencing Richards' death.

The mission to defund Planned Parenthood has been around from Republican states and Republican members of Congress for over a decade now. It may have finally picked up some steam, though. In addition to Trump's pro-life record from his first term, a November 20 op-ed from Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy spelled out priorities for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which could very well include defunding Planned Parenthood.

"...DOGE will help end federal overspending by taking aim at the $500 billion plus in annual federal expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended, from $535 million a year to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $1.5 billion for grants to international organizations to nearly $300 million to progressive groups like Planned Parenthood," the op-ed mentioned at one point.

There are not merely pro-life arguments for defunding the nation's largest abortion provider, with concerns about how money is fungible, as well as the PPP loan and Medicaid fraud, as well as abuse involving Planned Parenthood. It would also save taxpayers billions of dollars. The 2022-2023 annual report revealed that Planned Parenthood took in nearly $700 billion from "Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants." Further, Planned Parenthood keeps performing an increasing amount of abortions, 392,715 to be exact. Live Action News highlighted last December how abortions have gone up while legitimate healthcare services have plummeted.

As we covered earlier this week, the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) has not taken too well to losing out on funding with a pause of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for review.