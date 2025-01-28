Trump Signs Executive Order Ending Federal Funding for Medical Mutilation of Minors

Under President Donald Trump, the United States will no longer "fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support" the medical mutilation and chemical castration of children in the name of gender ideology. Accordingly, the federal government will "rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

Trump signed an executive order Tuesday ending federal funding for the medical "transitioning" of gender dysphoric children, including performing irreversible surgeries and the prescription of chemically castrating drugs like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

New: President Trump has signed an executive order stating that the federal U.S. government "will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist or support" the transitioning of minors.



According to Trump's decree, "Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child's sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our Nation's history, and it must end."

Trump already took executive action revoking President Joe Biden's harmful order previously promoting such barbaric practices that trans activists call "gender-affirming care."

Trump is now ordering all agencies to use every available means to cut off federal financial participation in institutions that offer these so-called "services." In other words, the order directs federally run insurance programs to exclude coverage for pediatric "transgender treatment."

"Taxpayers will no longer fund the chemical and surgical mutilation of children through federal employees' insurance plans," a White House fact sheet says. "DOJ is ordered to prioritize investigations of those who would subject young women from these barbaric acts under the federal government's existing statutes which prohibit female genital mutilation and to investigate consumer deception and fraud."

Moreover, in coordination with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the head of each executive department or agency that dispenses research or education grants to medical institutions, including medical schools and hospitals receiving federal funding, shall "immediately" ensure that grant recipients end the medical mutilation of minors.

To improve healthcare for children actually diagnosed with rapid-onset gender dysphoria, the federal government will no longer follow standards from the radical World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), thus ending our reliance on "junk science," according to the Trump White House.

"The blatant harm done to children by chemical and surgical mutilation cloaks itself in medical necessity, spurred by guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), which lacks scientific integrity," the Trump administration says.

Within 90 days of Trump's order, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) is instructed to publish a review of the existing literature and develop alternative guidelines while the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is tasked with investigating providers and enforcing stricter legal measures against these deceptive practices.

Trump's directive also sets in motion congressional action that would empower de-transitioners to receive justice against those who led them down this path of bodily harm.

Putting biology over ideology, Trump's move is protecting the vast majority of kids who outgrow their feelings of gender dysphoria and later on regret what was done to them at an impressionable age.

Countless children who were subjected to this medical experimentation often become lifelong patients, cannot bear children of their own down the line, and lose healthy body parts due to medically unnecessary amputations, such as double mastectomies.