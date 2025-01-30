Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect.
Here Are the Details on Trump's Illegals to GITMO Plan
Townhall Is Hiring!
Trump Buries Pete Buttigieg for Failed DOT Management
Here's Why a CNN Reporter Melted Down After Trump's Reagan Airport Presser
The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster...
Kash Patel Had His Confirmation Hearing. Here's How it Went.
Josh Hawley Eviscerates Biden's FBI for Targeting Parents, Catholics, Pro-Lifers
Priest Expertly Trolls the Left by Channeling Elon Musk During Speech
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip...
RFK Jr. Gets a Boost From Rand Paul After He Lectures Dem Colleagues...
VIP
Is Kamala Harris Still Leading the 2028 Primary?
House Democrat: Of Course We Should Revoke Visas From Pro-Terrorism Foreign Students in...
Mazie Hirono Is Back at It With Her Weird Questioning
Tipsheet

Why Did Eric Swalwell Post This After the Deadly Air Collision?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 30, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Matt covered on Wednesday night, an American Airlines plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport, close to Washington, D.C. There have been plenty of downright ugly takes from the left, over this tragic and mass casualty event, as well as some truly baffling ones. For the latter especially, we have Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to thank for such posts.

Advertisement

Although Swalwell expressed that his "thoughts" were "with all involved and their families," and that he was "[h]oping first responders find survivors," that wasn't how he began his post. Rather, he thought it necessary to share how he had arrived at the airport "minutes before an in-flight collision over the airport."

Since Swalwell's post has been up for close to 16 hours now, there are close to 3,000 replies. Many have chimed in to remind the congressman that the collision is in no way about him

Over at our sister site of Twitchy, Grateful Calvin highlighted some of the best responses as well as quoted reposts.

The congressman continued to post about the tragedy on Thursday as well, including calling out Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), who referenced Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and questioned if that was to blame for the crash. President Donald Trump has been particularly forthright in blaming DEI, a topic that came up when he addressed the nation earlier on Thursday. 

Recommended

Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

"We are BETTER than this," Swalwell posted as he complained about Ogles' take, after he himself had just made the tragedy all about him and how he had had the good fortune to land safely. 

It's also noteworthy that Swalwell was quote reposting Aaron Rupar, who had one of those particularly garbage takes over X just as news came out about the collision. Rupar had shared an unrelated headline about Trump making changes within the TSA. He also claimed that the collision "appears to be the deadliest aviation disaster in the US since 9/11[.]"

Tags: RADICAL LEFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster? Matt Vespa
Here's Why a CNN Reporter Melted Down After Trump's Reagan Airport Presser Matt Vespa
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Sen. Blumenthal Made an Utter Fool of Himself When He Tried to Trip Up Kash Patel Jeff Charles
The Lib Trolls Who Tried to Blame Trump for the Reagan Airport Disaster Got Bulldozed Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Adam Schiff Tried to Take Down Kash Patel. It Went How You'd Expect. Katie Pavlich
Advertisement