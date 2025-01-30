Kash Patel Explains How He’ll Reform the FBI
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster?
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has...
US, Russian Figure Skaters Among Those on Crashed Jet
White House Issues Press Release 'Debunking Latest Fake News Hoaxes'
DC Fire Chief Shares Grim Update About Rescue Operation
VIP
DOGE Cuts 85 DEI-Related Contracts Across Government. Here's How Much Taxpayers Will Save.
Trump Has Some Questions About the Plane Crash
Deportation Raids Are Necessary and Righteous
Did You See WaPo's Front Page the Morning After the Deadly DC Plane...
Sean Duffy Speaks Out on Horrific Washington D.C. Plane and Helicopter Collision
Eight Hostages Brought Back to Israel
BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed...
Whoopi Goldberg Loses It Over Trump's Press Secretary
Tipsheet

Trump Consoles the Nation After Horrific Plane Crash in DC

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 30, 2025 12:15 PM
Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP, File

Speaking from the Brady Briefing Room at the White House Thursday morning, President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to the victims of an American Airlines flight collision with a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter Wednesday night. 

Advertisement

"This is a tragedy that should not have happened," Trump said. "We are a country in mourning." 

"Now we mourn, and we pray and would like to ask all Americans to join me in a moment of silence as we ask God to watch over those who have lost their lives and bring comfort to the loved ones," he continued. 

There were 64 passengers, including the crew, onboard the plane. Three soldiers were on the helicopter. All 67 were killed. There were no survivors. 

Trump explained there was an elevation and vision problem, putting the helicopter and the plane at the same level in the air, ultimately resulting in a crash. 

Recommended

Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"What happened yesterday should not have happened. And when Americans take off in airplanes they should expect to land...we will not accept excuses," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

"No excuses, we're going to get to the bottom of this," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed. 

Merit and DEI policies were also spoken about in the aftermath of the crash, with Trump and his Cabinet members emphasizing the need to hire on skill, not skin color or quota. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane Derek Hunter
BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed... Guy Benson
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Did You See WaPo's Front Page the Morning After the Deadly DC Plane Crash? Madeline Leesman
600,000 Men Died for Anchor Babies Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Advertisement