Trump Consoles the Nation After Horrific Plane Crash in DC

Speaking from the Brady Briefing Room at the White House Thursday morning, President Donald Trump expressed his condolences to the victims of an American Airlines flight collision with a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter Wednesday night.

"This is a tragedy that should not have happened," Trump said. "We are a country in mourning."

"Now we mourn, and we pray and would like to ask all Americans to join me in a moment of silence as we ask God to watch over those who have lost their lives and bring comfort to the loved ones," he continued.

There were 64 passengers, including the crew, onboard the plane. Three soldiers were on the helicopter. All 67 were killed. There were no survivors.

Trump explained there was an elevation and vision problem, putting the helicopter and the plane at the same level in the air, ultimately resulting in a crash.

"What happened yesterday should not have happened. And when Americans take off in airplanes they should expect to land...we will not accept excuses," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

"No excuses, we're going to get to the bottom of this," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed.

Merit and DEI policies were also spoken about in the aftermath of the crash, with Trump and his Cabinet members emphasizing the need to hire on skill, not skin color or quota.