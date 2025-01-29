Trump Confirms a New Use for GITMO
Trump Justice Department Considers Dropping Case Against Eric Adams
Bob Menendez Is Going to Jail for a Long Time
Senate Votes to Confirm Lee Zeldin to Head Up Environmental Protection Agency
Trump Administration Rescinds Memo Freezing Federal Grants and Loans
600,000 Men Died for Anchor Babies
Security Agents Escort USDA IG Out of Office for Defying Trump's Termination Orders
VP Vance and Community Notes Have an Embarrassing Reminder for the New Yorker's...
Trump Signs Key Executive Orders on Education
Dodgers’ Owner Donates $100M for Fire Recovery Efforts
VIP
Here's Who Will Be Involved in Helping Elect More Senate Democrats
Will Elon Musk Sue Tim Walz After Comments on His Salute?
VIP
Latina Republican Slams Selena Gomez's 'Crocodile Tears' About Mass Deportations
Senate Democrats' Anti-Israel Bias on Display As Almost All Vote Against ICC Sanctions...
Tipsheet

Reports of a Serious Aviation Accident at Reagan National Airport Tonight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 29, 2025 9:30 PM
Townhall Media

[UPDATES BELOW]

There appears to be a mass casualty event happening at Reagan Airport in Washington, DC. We don’t know much regarding details, but there seems to have been a serious aviation incident where an airplane appears to have crashed. 

Advertisement

All landings and takeoffs have been suspended. Search and rescue is on the scene. 

Initial reports claim that a helicopter collided with a commercial airliner over the Potomac. We have a clip of the crash below. 

Recommended

Why a Brutal Murder in Chicago Could Become a Political Disaster for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement

Here's footage of the mid-air collision:

UPDATE: Initial reports said a police helicopter was involved in the crash. That has been corrected, as it looks like it was a military helicopter. Scanners say that bodies are being recovered. We have no reports on the number of survivors. 

Advertisement

UPDATE II: The flight was reportedly coming into DC from Kansas.

UPDATE III: This is a major aviation accident. Pictures of the fuselage are pouring in.

UPDATE IV: It was a Blackhawk helicopter that crashed into an American Airlines flight. President Trump is aware of the situation.

Advertisement

UPDATE V: FAA released a statement on the crash.

UPDATE VI: Vice President JD Vance and American Airlines have reacted to the crash. So far, no reports of any survivors.

Advertisement

UPDATE VII: CNN's Pete Muntean notes how this accident will change American aviation. DCA has had many close calls in the past.

This clearly, Abby, will be a tragedy that will change aviation. Mark my words now. You are looking now at the incredible response there on the shores of the Potomac River...This is really staggering that this has happened and there have been close call after close call involving commercial flights on the runways of commercial airports, major airports in the U.S., an incident, a spate of incidents that really took off in 2023. None of them ended up ending up occurring with a mid-air collision like we have seen here. The fact that this involved not only a commercial flight, which is equipped from top to bottom with anti-collision technology, something called TCAS -- Traffic Collision Avoidance System, mandated by the FAA in most commercial airliners since the early 90s, but also the pilots are well trained. The aviation system -- commercial aviation in the U.S. is the gold standard for safety. We are the example for every other country. There is not been a significant crash with fatalities, and we do not know if there are fatalities here in the U.S. involving a commercial flight since the Colgan air crash of 2009 led to sweeping changes in regulation and pilot experience requirements. The fact that this happened in D.C. over near Reagan National Airport, some of the busiest airspace in the country and one of the single busiest runways in the national airspace system, is really pretty incredible."

Advertisement

UPDATE VIII: NBC4 reports there were at least four survivors, though their condition is unknown.

UPDATE IX: The military helicopter had no senior military personnel onboard. Three soldiers were, however. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why a Brutal Murder in Chicago Could Become a Political Disaster for Democrats Guy Benson
VP Vance and Community Notes Have an Embarrassing Reminder for the New Yorker's Susan Glasser Rebecca Downs
600,000 Men Died for Anchor Babies Ann Coulter
DOGE Has Already Slashed a Staggering Amount of Wasteful Spending Jeff Charles
Trump Signs Key Executive Orders on Education Rebecca Downs
Bob Menendez Is Going to Jail for a Long Time Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why a Brutal Murder in Chicago Could Become a Political Disaster for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement