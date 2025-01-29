Reports of a Serious Aviation Accident at Reagan National Airport Tonight

[UPDATES BELOW]

There appears to be a mass casualty event happening at Reagan Airport in Washington, DC. We don’t know much regarding details, but there seems to have been a serious aviation incident where an airplane appears to have crashed.

Advertisement

All landings and takeoffs have been suspended. Search and rescue is on the scene.

CNN aviation correspondent and private pilot @PeteMunteen: "I'm stumbling over my words here b/c this is just so staggering that there is a midair collision involving a commercial airliner. Commercial flights are equipped for ages with a system called TCAS -- Traffic collision… pic.twitter.com/K5zPVDCF2z — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 30, 2025

Initial reports claim that a helicopter collided with a commercial airliner over the Potomac. We have a clip of the crash below.

Developing reports: American Airlines Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas inbound to DCA collided midair with a D.C. Police Helicopter on approach. — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) January 30, 2025

#Breaking DC Fire and EMS confirms a small aircraft is down in the Potomac River in the vicinity of Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene. All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The… pic.twitter.com/aGisrUj6ug — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) January 30, 2025

DEVELOPING: Small aircraft crashes in the Potomac River in Washington D.C.; number of people on board unknown pic.twitter.com/gItDQHQ4W8 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

BREAKING: Aircraft crash reported near National Airport https://t.co/cHoYJr9Cet — Arlington Now (@ARLnowDOTcom) January 30, 2025

Airplane has collided with a helicopter near DC while the plane was trying to land at Reagan National Airport.



Aircraft plummeted into the Potomac River where massive casualties are reported.



This is a disaster that’s unfolding.



Pray for survivors.



🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/iTxKYpedbQ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 30, 2025

Something VERY, VERY bad has happened at Reagan National Airport. https://t.co/m5CIfwvCcG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 30, 2025

All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 30, 2025

Police scanner says they are setting up a “casualty collection area” after an incident at DCA airport. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 30, 2025

Here's footage of the mid-air collision:

BREAKING: Mid-air collision between a helicopter and commercial jet on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Rescue boats are scanning the Potomac River. pic.twitter.com/ySwHFq9Ej1 — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) January 30, 2025

UPDATE: Initial reports said a police helicopter was involved in the crash. That has been corrected, as it looks like it was a military helicopter. Scanners say that bodies are being recovered. We have no reports on the number of survivors.

Advertisement

Police scanner: Body drop offs of victims are happening — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 30, 2025

A multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway in the Potomac River after aircraft crash. Updates to follow. All information will follow in this thread. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 30, 2025

Police scanner re: DCA crash - “We have more victims, we’ll need medical response for one” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 30, 2025

Per scanner - fire boat taking bodies to a ramp to offload. #DCA — BamaGirlTNwx (@HeatherCarterTN) January 30, 2025

UPDATE II: The flight was reportedly coming into DC from Kansas.

Learning that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved in a crash at DCA.



I am in contact with authorities.



Please join me in praying for all involved. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) January 30, 2025

UPDATE III: This is a major aviation accident. Pictures of the fuselage are pouring in.

🚨🚨PICTURES AND VIDEO FROM DCA CRASH



I'm at Haines Point across the Potomac from @Reagan_Airport where search and rescue is taking place. This is a major disaster. Some people here got a picture of the broken aircraft.@flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/ptyOjoeoHl — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) January 30, 2025

UPDATE IV: It was a Blackhawk helicopter that crashed into an American Airlines flight. President Trump is aware of the situation.

CNN's aviation correspondent @petemuntean helping to lead coverage of the Reagan National Airport crash between an American Airlines and a Blackhawk helicopter. He is absolutely STUNNED.



Pete, formerly with @WUSA9 and @WGAL, knows aviation like few in TV news. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 30, 2025

Advertisement

BREAKING: FAA says Blackhawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines CRJ-700 jet — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gives an update on the DCA crash:



“President Trump has been made aware of this situation, and tragically, it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet at DCA airport right here in Washington, DC.” pic.twitter.com/HaHRZ08P7p — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) January 30, 2025

UPDATE V: FAA released a statement on the crash.

Statement from the FAA on D.C. Airspace Incident: pic.twitter.com/8TcoP4GheL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

Police scanner 10:04 pm on DCA crash: Eight victims have been pulled from the river by boat. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 30, 2025

It appears the military helicopter was not broadcasting its GPS location at the time. https://t.co/lazcNBOufa — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) January 30, 2025

UPDATE VI: Vice President JD Vance and American Airlines have reacted to the crash. So far, no reports of any survivors.

Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening. We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best. — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 30, 2025

American Airlines:



We’re aware of reports that American Eagle flight 5342, operated by PSA, with service from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) has been involved in an incident. We will provide information as it becomes available. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 30, 2025

Advertisement

Arlington County Police Scanner: “In 20 minutes if we have not found any survivors I’m going to start cutting some of the EMS task force loose.” — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 30, 2025

UPDATE VII: CNN's Pete Muntean notes how this accident will change American aviation. DCA has had many close calls in the past.

Profoundly true take from CNN aviation correspondent @PeteMunteen at 1002pm Eastern: "This clearly, Abby, will be a tragedy that will change aviation. Mark my words now. You are looking now at the incredible response there on the shores of the Potomac River...This is really… pic.twitter.com/SREUpc7fHP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 30, 2025

This clearly, Abby, will be a tragedy that will change aviation. Mark my words now. You are looking now at the incredible response there on the shores of the Potomac River...This is really staggering that this has happened and there have been close call after close call involving commercial flights on the runways of commercial airports, major airports in the U.S., an incident, a spate of incidents that really took off in 2023. None of them ended up ending up occurring with a mid-air collision like we have seen here. The fact that this involved not only a commercial flight, which is equipped from top to bottom with anti-collision technology, something called TCAS -- Traffic Collision Avoidance System, mandated by the FAA in most commercial airliners since the early 90s, but also the pilots are well trained. The aviation system -- commercial aviation in the U.S. is the gold standard for safety. We are the example for every other country. There is not been a significant crash with fatalities, and we do not know if there are fatalities here in the U.S. involving a commercial flight since the Colgan air crash of 2009 led to sweeping changes in regulation and pilot experience requirements. The fact that this happened in D.C. over near Reagan National Airport, some of the busiest airspace in the country and one of the single busiest runways in the national airspace system, is really pretty incredible."

Advertisement

UPDATE VIII: NBC4 reports there were at least four survivors, though their condition is unknown.

🚨#BREAKING: NBC 4 is reporting that At least four people have been rescued after a military helicopter collided into a American airliner jet near Washington DC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 30, 2025

UPDATE: NBC reports that 4 people were pulled from the water after the crash.



No confirmation if these people are alive or not, or if they were from the airplane or the helicopter. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

UPDATE IX: The military helicopter had no senior military personnel onboard. Three soldiers were, however.

NEW: Reuters reports that an official confirmed that no senior military personnel were on board the Black Hawk helicopter that crashed near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025