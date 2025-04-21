Jamie Raskin Vows Revenge On Foreign Leaders Who Work With Trump

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) has sunk to a new low, vowing political retribution against foreign leaders who dare to work with President Donald Trump in a stunning display of political pettiness and desperation. Rather than putting America first, Raskin is threatening allies and partners simply for engaging with the president and his administration, underscoring just how far the left is willing to go to cling to power and punish anyone who doesn’t fall in line with their agenda.

During an episode on "Pod Save America,” Raskin threatened world leaders “facilitated authoritarianism in our country” by helping Trump advance his agenda, saying that the Democratic Party would not “look kindly” on them when they “come back to power.”

Host Tommy Vietor explained to Raskin that a Latin American policy expert had suggested to him that Democrats should “threaten to take action against any foreign government that participates in the extraordinary rendition of American citizens,” despite Garcia being an illegal immigrant, not an American citizen.

Still, Raskin said he “liked that idea.”

The Maryland Democrat further elaborated, saying that the U.S. should strengthen its alliances with democratic governments worldwide to help stop the spread of lawlessness and what he calls “fascist chaos” threatening democracy.

“It's a complement to something that we need to be doing right now, which is engaging in far more work of transnational democratic solidarity with the democratic governments and the democratic movements and peoples and parties of the world to try to prevent the spread of the lawlessness and the spread of the fascist chaos that's been unleashed against us,” he said.

Raskin continued to warn that when Democrats return to power, they won’t look favorably on those, especially foreign leaders, who supported or enabled so-called authoritarian actions in the U.S., claiming it would be a direct attack on the American people.

His comments come after El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele firmly rejected calls to return suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia, labeling such suggestions as “preposterous." Garcia, an illegal immigrant who had lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years, was deported to El Salvador last month despite a U.S. immigration judge's order granting him protections. Bukele emphasized that the deportation was a U.S. decision and that El Salvador has no obligation to reverse it.