Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Just Got Some Very Good News From the Justice...
BREAKING: Serious Plane Crash at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Many Feared...
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane
VIP
NPR Redefines Lost Astronauts Based on Who Is President, and Deportation Flights Need...
The 'Trump Is a Tyrant' Critics Defended Biden's 'Imperial Presidency'
The Chinese Sputnik
Democrats Desert Aborting-Surviving Babies
It Isn't Just Trump -- It's the American Voters, and It's Bipartisan
At Last: Seeing Government Work
It's Your Problem
Language and the Battle Over Life
Will the Government Follow Trump's Lead on Illegal Immigration?
VP Vance and Community Notes Have an Embarrassing Reminder for the New Yorker's...
Tipsheet

What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at Reagan National Airport?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 30, 2025 12:30 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The liberal media reaction to the tragic mid-air crash at Reagan National Airport is one where we find ourselves to be not shocked, yet totally surprised as well. Around 9 PM ET on Wednesday, an American Airlines plane from Kansas crashed into a Blackhawk Army helicopter as it was approaching DCA. Sixty-four people were onboard. There are no confirmed reports of survivors. There are at least 19 bodies that have been recovered from the frigid waters of the Potomac River.  

Advertisement

I make this point because not everyone is accounted for, and as bodies were being fished out of the river, the liberal media couldn’t wait until next of kin were informed that this crash was all Donald Trump’s fault. Why? He fired the head of the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration, and some aviation units.  

Liberal journalist Aaron Rupar used the proposed reduction in the federal workforce as another hook from which these ghoulish clowns sought to blame the president. Some even tried to pin it on Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The Trump derangement syndrome on the left hasn’t dissipated. Then, CNN’s talent pool began to weigh in, but not before Bakari Sellers had to delete a post, adding, “I deleted the post because timing matters. Politics, at this point, does not. I f***ed up, I own that. I am very prayerful, but I’m also very frustrated, upset, and disturbed with where we are as a country. I recognize, and I will do better. The only thing that matters is rescuing the survivors and ensuring this never happens again.” 

Recommended

BREAKING: Serious Plane Crash at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Many Feared Dead Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In other words, he likely got a phone call from his employer to zip it. It’s not shocking CNN’s Abby Philip tried to blame Trump, though colleague Pete Muntean was one of the few who had a good point on this tragedy: 

This clearly, Abby, will be a tragedy that will change aviation. Mark my words now. You are looking now at the incredible response there on the shores of the Potomac River...This is really staggering that this has happened and there have been close call after close call involving commercial flights on the runways of commercial airports, major airports in the U.S., an incident, a spate of incidents that really took off in 2023. None of them ended up ending up occurring with a mid-air collision like we have seen here. The fact that this involved not only a commercial flight, which is equipped from top to bottom with anti-collision technology, something called TCAS -- Traffic Collision Avoidance System, mandated by the FAA in most commercial airliners since the early 90s, but also the pilots are well trained. The aviation system -- commercial aviation in the U.S. is the gold standard for safety. We are the example for every other country. There is not been a significant crash with fatalities, and we do not know if there are fatalities here in the U.S. involving a commercial flight since the Colgan air crash of 2009 led to sweeping changes in regulation and pilot experience requirements. The fact that this happened in D.C. over near Reagan National Airport, some of the busiest airspace in the country and one of the single busiest runways in the national airspace system, is really pretty incredible."

Advertisement

 Everyone else can go to hell: 

Advertisement

Aaron, what would possess you to post that, man? You people need help. 

Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Serious Plane Crash at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Many Feared Dead Matt Vespa
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane Derek Hunter
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Why a Brutal Murder in Chicago Could Become a Political Disaster for Democrats Guy Benson
VP Vance and Community Notes Have an Embarrassing Reminder for the New Yorker's Susan Glasser Rebecca Downs
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Just Got Some Very Good News From the Justice Department Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Serious Plane Crash at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Many Feared Dead Matt Vespa
Advertisement