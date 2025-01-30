What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at Reagan National Airport?

The liberal media reaction to the tragic mid-air crash at Reagan National Airport is one where we find ourselves to be not shocked, yet totally surprised as well. Around 9 PM ET on Wednesday, an American Airlines plane from Kansas crashed into a Blackhawk Army helicopter as it was approaching DCA. Sixty-four people were onboard. There are no confirmed reports of survivors. There are at least 19 bodies that have been recovered from the frigid waters of the Potomac River.

I make this point because not everyone is accounted for, and as bodies were being fished out of the river, the liberal media couldn’t wait until next of kin were informed that this crash was all Donald Trump’s fault. Why? He fired the head of the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration, and some aviation units.

Liberal journalist Aaron Rupar used the proposed reduction in the federal workforce as another hook from which these ghoulish clowns sought to blame the president. Some even tried to pin it on Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The Trump derangement syndrome on the left hasn’t dissipated. Then, CNN’s talent pool began to weigh in, but not before Bakari Sellers had to delete a post, adding, “I deleted the post because timing matters. Politics, at this point, does not. I f***ed up, I own that. I am very prayerful, but I’m also very frustrated, upset, and disturbed with where we are as a country. I recognize, and I will do better. The only thing that matters is rescuing the survivors and ensuring this never happens again.”

You will burn in hell you ghoul https://t.co/8HYZmnUJ6B — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 30, 2025

First responders are still searching for survivors in the Potomac River from the DCA plane crash and left wingers on X are already tweeting their fact and context free hot takes to get likes and reposts in a ghoulish effort to score cheap political points. pic.twitter.com/okdM5FWnA8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 30, 2025

Just a reminder that Aaron Rupar implied Luke Letlow, the congressman-elect from Louisiana who was a father of little kids, deserved to die from COVID. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 30, 2025

In other words, he likely got a phone call from his employer to zip it. It’s not shocking CNN’s Abby Philip tried to blame Trump, though colleague Pete Muntean was one of the few who had a good point on this tragedy:

Profoundly true take from CNN aviation correspondent @PeteMunteen at 1002pm Eastern: "This clearly, Abby, will be a tragedy that will change aviation. Mark my words now. You are looking now at the incredible response there on the shores of the Potomac River...This is really… pic.twitter.com/SREUpc7fHP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 30, 2025

This clearly, Abby, will be a tragedy that will change aviation. Mark my words now. You are looking now at the incredible response there on the shores of the Potomac River...This is really staggering that this has happened and there have been close call after close call involving commercial flights on the runways of commercial airports, major airports in the U.S., an incident, a spate of incidents that really took off in 2023. None of them ended up ending up occurring with a mid-air collision like we have seen here. The fact that this involved not only a commercial flight, which is equipped from top to bottom with anti-collision technology, something called TCAS -- Traffic Collision Avoidance System, mandated by the FAA in most commercial airliners since the early 90s, but also the pilots are well trained. The aviation system -- commercial aviation in the U.S. is the gold standard for safety. We are the example for every other country. There is not been a significant crash with fatalities, and we do not know if there are fatalities here in the U.S. involving a commercial flight since the Colgan air crash of 2009 led to sweeping changes in regulation and pilot experience requirements. The fact that this happened in D.C. over near Reagan National Airport, some of the busiest airspace in the country and one of the single busiest runways in the national airspace system, is really pretty incredible."

Everyone else can go to hell:

An FAA employee I know confirms agency already lacks sufficient air traffic controllers. The so-called “buyouts” and other attacks on federal employees won’t help.



Remember that fact when the flight delays (crashes?) commence and Trumpers start falsely blaming DEI or Biden. — Thomas Schaller (@schaller67) January 29, 2025

Another journalist, @PhilNvestigates with @NC5 in Nashville, also rushed in to tie the plane crash in DC to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/rN1bQclkOA — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 30, 2025

They are fishing corpses out of the Potomac, families are praying their loved ones miraculously survived, we haven’t the faintest clue yet what caused the crash, and Bakari is already frantically (and publicly!) looking for a way to blame it on Trump. What a broken human being. pic.twitter.com/eeZXRAdqWF — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 30, 2025

Eight days ago Trump issued an executive order freezing the hiring of air traffic controllers pic.twitter.com/f4Kmgf4Px8 — David Freedlander (@freedlander) January 30, 2025

Again, the worst people are telling on themselves tonight https://t.co/VSycxMrWnI — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 30, 2025

“Principles First” means baselessly insinuating that an aircraft crash is the fault of the SecDef who has had the job for five seconds pic.twitter.com/QFxNF8UhKv — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 30, 2025

We have to take aviation safety more seriously in the United States, and it has to be bipartisan.



These Trump actions are unacceptable and have deadly consequences for Americans. https://t.co/C2mYrId6yG — Yassamin Ansari (@yassaminansari) January 30, 2025

Just ghoulish behavior.



Instead of trying a desperate political dunk that doesn’t even make sense, spend your time praying for the victims and their families right now. pic.twitter.com/vlYYMaf0zH — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 30, 2025

One of the most disgusting people on this platform, @JoJoFromJerz, is trying to make the DC plane crash political.



Shame on her. pic.twitter.com/IHB175Oc0H — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 30, 2025

Aaron, what would possess you to post that, man? You people need help.

CNN's Abby Phillip tries to not-so-subtly move the conversation towards blaming Donald Trump and his new administration for the American Airlines-Blackhawk helicopter crash over the Potomac next to Reagan National Airport...



Phillip: "Look, it's January 29th. We are just nine… pic.twitter.com/JTOzxwQcCQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 30, 2025

Mary Schiavo — former Dept. of Transportation inspector general — with a reality check on CNN:



“Air traffic controllers do not come and go with the change of an administration … The politics of the situation should have had no impact whatsoever on air traffic controllers” — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 30, 2025

Nashville journalist with @NC5 just deleted this tweet blaming Trump while dead bodies are still being pulled from the water pic.twitter.com/BYWNA9EfaI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2025

Yes - this post is for people blaming the air disaster on Trump firing people from an advisory committee 7 days ago.



… a TSA advisory committee focused on security screening and technology at airports. https://t.co/Dyv7VPKw2f — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 30, 2025