Benjamin Netanyahu Defends Elon Musk

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 23, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, Pool, File

On Monday, Elon Musk came under fire from the mainstream media and radical Democrats, including and especially Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for a gesture interpreted as a Nazi salture. Musk quickly received an assist from the Anti Defamation League (ADL), and now Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also weighing in.

In a quoted repost of Musk from Thursday morning, Netanyahu defended Musk as "a great friend of Israel," offering, he "is being falsely smeared," tagging his account in addition to quoting his post. 

"Elon is a great friend of Israel.  He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state," Netanyahu further explained. "I thank him for this."

As part of his support for Israel and the Jewish people, Musk visited the Auschwitz concentration camp last year in Poland. He had previously been criticized, including by the ADL, for his handling of antisemitism on X. That previous battle between Musk and the ADL further underscores the importance of the group standing by Musk in this instance. 

The Usual GOP Suspects Came Out Against Pete Hegseth Matt Vespa
Ben Shapiro accompanied Musk on that trip, and has been sharing photos recently to call out those who went after Musk, including AOC and PBS News.

"The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi," read Musk's post from Wednesday night.

Indeed, those who have supported pro-Hamas, anti-Israel agitators, including and especially AOC, suddenly become so interested in Jews and Nazis. AOC even called out the ADL, a move which brought strong ire over social media. Further, she herself has similarly raised her arm in that same gesture, drawing further mockery. The congresswoman has not only been strongly critical of Israel and Netanyahu and is a member of the anti-Israel Squad, but she has also been a particularly vocal supporter of terrorist sympathizers at Columbia University, though as Katie will cover, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to protect students from foreigners who support Hamas. 

