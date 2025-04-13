Trump White House Plans Bold Return to Faith for Holy Week After Biden's Trans Day of Remembrance

In a striking contrast to the often secular tone of past administrations, the White House under President Donald Trump is planning an “extraordinary” Holy Week, emphasizing Easter's spiritual and cultural significance. As the nation prepares to mark the holiest days on the Christian calendar, Trump ensures the observance receives the reverence it deserves—offering a clear nod to the values of faith, tradition, and religious liberty that remain central to millions of Americans.

“President Trump promised millions of Christians across the country that he would create a White House Faith Office, and he delivered on that promise," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "The White House Faith Office has put together an extraordinary weeklong celebration for Holy Week ahead of Easter Sunday."

According to the new White House Faith Office, President Trump will attend several events to celebrate and honor the holiest day of the year leading up to Easter. The president is scheduled to mark Holy Week through various events, including a special video message, hosting a pre-Easter dinner, and an Easter service for White House staff.

“The newly created White House Faith Office is grateful to share that President Trump will honor and celebrate Holy Week and Easter with the observance it deserves," faith director of the White House Faith Office Jennifer Korn said, adding that it "will be a special time of prayer and worship at the White House to be shared with Americans celebrating the week leading up to Resurrection Sunday."

On Palm Sunday, Trump shared a heartfelt video message wishing Jewish families in the United States and Israel a “blessed” Passover, underscoring his continued commitment to faith and tradition. On Monday, he’s expected to release a similar message honoring Holy Week—part of what insiders call a meaningful and unapologetically reverent celebration of Christianity. The week will culminate in a special Easter dinner on Wednesday, featuring hymns from the Marine Corps Band, a performance by Christian opera singer Charles Billingsley, prayers, and remarks from President Trump himself—offering a powerful contrast to the secular tone often seen in previous administrations.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Trump will host a staff worship service at the White House. The service will feature Rev. Franklin Graham, Pastor Greg Laurie, and Pastor Jentezen Franklin, who will lead a prayer, scripture, service, and communion.

This is a sharp difference from how the Biden Administration celebrated Holy Week last year. Former President Joe Biden marked Easter by hosting the White House’s first Transgender Day of Visibility. The Biden White House issued a statement recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility, praising the courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirming the nation’s commitment to equality for all— not the significance of Easter.