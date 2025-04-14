This Dem Rep Did Not Just Say *That* About Immigration and the GOP

At this point, you just must be amazed at the miserable failure of the Democratic Party. The abject inflexibility in the talking points and the curious absence of new material from which they can plant a political pivot all point to a declining and increasingly regional power. The Democrats are once again using immigration as a springboard when, for years, data crunchers on their side have warned against it. It's not a winning issue that Democrats think, and the refusal to accept that reality cost them dearly in 2024. It’s remarkable how a party came on the opposite end of so many 80/20 issues in this period.

Advertisement

Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), who I can’t take seriously for other reasons, posted this video that’s the same recycled, ineffective drivel against Trump and the Republicans. They’re using the Garcia case, the deported illegal that Democrats want returned, as the hook. The best part is that McBride accused the GOP of using immigration for political gain. Wait, we’re the ones using immigration to expand our political party illegally. Like some other things, McBride got the parties mixed up.

Rep. Sarah McBride says MAGA Republicans have "consistently exploited immigration to gain power, and now, they are exploiting it again to grow their power illegally."pic.twitter.com/FLulQTqB3y — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) April 13, 2025

That’s you people, McBride. It’s why your party is obsessed with adding a pathway to citizenship to every immigration bill and endorses mass amnesty whenever the opportunity presents itself. Democrats have used illegal aliens, counted through the census, to grow their base in DC. It’s led to more congressional districts in the usual places, represented by Democrats from similar ethnic backgrounds. This political project spans a generation, and Trump is chipping away at it rapidly. So, we get you and your ilk are panicking, but it’s not the GOP that’s been exploiting immigration for political gain. That’s always been a Democrat thing.