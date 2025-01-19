Oh, So That's What Hamas Did on the Eve of the Ceasefire Deal...
Tipsheet

Virginia's Glenn Youngkin Provides an Assist for Inauguration

Rebecca Downs
January 19, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We're less than 24 hours away from President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Even with the event being moved indoors, security measures are still a relevant consideration. The inauguration will be getting an assist from the nearby Commonwealth of Virginia when it comes to those measures, with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin unleashing resources to multiple areas from multiple departments.

Among those departments included are the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, including 30 personnel who will staff local operations centers, Regional Coordination Centers (RCC) and Federal Command Centers. There will also be approximately 250 Virginia National Guardsmen among the thousands of National Guardsmen at the inauguration. Those soldiers supporting the inauguration "are assigned to units in the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team from across Virginia," according to the governor's office. 

The Virginia State Police as well as Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are also involved. There are medical reserve corps volunteers to assist medical stations in Northern Virginia, and VDH also has additional staff on standby, according to the governor's office. There will be certain access ramps closed until the inauguration has concluded. 

Youngkin will also be commemorating the inauguration from Virginia. Like the flag at the U.S. Capitol, flags in Florida, and in Texas, the flags will be flown at full-staff for Trump's inauguration. Even blue states, like California and Colorado, will fly at full-staff for the occasion. The flags have been flown at half-staff for the death of former President Jimmy Carter, who died at 100 on December 29. 

Further, providing such resources for the inauguration does not impact Virginia's response to an upcoming winter storm. "State agencies are using additional resources to prepare and respond to the potential storm impacts," the governor's office also reassured. 

