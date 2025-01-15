Scott Jennings Credits Trump With Hostage Deal. Biden Has Other Ideas.

Earlier on Wednesday it was announced that a partial hostage deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government still working out the details. Even when there were just whispers about a deal being reached, many gave the credit to President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly issued warnings about if Hamas did not release the hostages before he takes office, which is just five days from now.

While on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip," Scott Jennings pointed out that it was Trump who deserved the credit. Even host Abby Phillip bestowed such credit, though it was far too generous a point to Democrats when she offered that "all sides agree that Trump's hand in this has made a difference, one way or the other."

"Yeah, they don't want to deal with Trump," Jennings responded, stating the obvious in how Hamas and other terrorist organizations actually fear the former and future president. "He's been perfectly clear, he has not vacillated about his message, that if they don't send our people back, there's going to be hell to pay, and thank God he has been on that message and he has not wavered from it, he's not stepped back from it." American hostages were indeed held in captivity by Hamas, though news has since come out that there are Americans reportedly being sent home as part of the deal.

Jennings also made it clear his priority is to see the hostages come home, pointing to the yellow rib pin he's worn. "I don't really care, candidly, who the president is when all this happens, I just want 'em back. I mean, I've worn this yellow ribbon out here every night for over a year, because, uh, I think there's so many families who are just devastated, they are hurting, they don't know what the situation is, um, and we need this to come to an end. There are Americans involved here," he again reminded.

While Jennings did acknowledge that some terrorists might end up being released as part of the deal, he also stressed that it's time for the hostages to be released, as well as how Trump himself did play that role. "But to settle this, to get peace, and to get our people back, um, I think it took Trump winning the election and being clear-eyed about it to make it happen."

Later in the segment, Jennings spoke about the Biden-Harris administration as well, and how they "at various points, tried to put shackles on Israel," making clear, "you can say they've been strong on it, but they have tried to put rhetorical and military shackles on Israel." In strong contrast, "there is no expectation that Trump would put shackles on anybody, and there is some expectation that he might just get involved himself if they don't send our people back," Jennings added.

Jennings used such a point to stress that "I do think this was the essential element to getting this over the finish line, and I hope it happens right now."

Later still in the segment, to a noticeably befuddled John Avalon, Jennings went for a line to critique the outgoing Biden-Harris administration while also continuing to applaud Trump. "A great nation, a super power, does not permit its people to be held and treated like this for as long as we have. I don't think Donald Trump wants to be taking over a country that was willing to permit that kind of behavior here by these thugs and terrorists, so I think that's why he was clear-eyed in his statements and I think that's why they're responding.

Bottom line: without Trump winning and being absolutely clear in his “hell to pay” rhetoric, there would be no hostage deal today between Israel & Hamas. Thank God we are getting our people back. Elections have consequences. My comments on @cnn. pic.twitter.com/6KPol85bpx — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 15, 2025

The Trump campaign, as we covered, ran a particularly pro-Israel campaign for the 2024 cycle, commemorating the October 7 anniversary in a meaningful way last year, even earning the endorsement from former Democratic Rep. Peter Deutsch of Florida's 20th Congressional District. He also earned a considerable amount of the Jewish vote last November.

While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been in office, as well as throughout their presidential campaigns for 2024, and now even since the deal has been announced, the administration continues to try to appeal to both sides of the conflict. Harris was even called out by CNN for such a move, days before the election last November.

Biden and his fellow Democrats have meanwhile taken all of the credit, even mocking the role that Trump played. Again, Phillip's remark looks to have been too generous a point when she expressed her thoughts that all sides could credit Trump.

As a reporter asked "who deserves credit," giving the option of Biden or Trump, the president, with a goofy grin on his face, turned to ask, "is that a joke?" He gave no actual answer, only a mere "oh," as he turned and exited, an all too familiar sight throughout this entire administration.

REPORTER: Who deserves credit for this [ceasfire and hostage deal] Mr. President, you or Trump?



BIDEN: Is that a joke? pic.twitter.com/tgBzLKv04y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2025

In addition to such a line, Biden's X accounts did indeed take credit for such a deal. Biden, and other Democrats, also referenced those in Gaza as well, trying to appeal to both sides.

Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal.



My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done – I will speak more about this soon. pic.twitter.com/iETWhGXEGA — President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2025

The elements of the ceasefire and hostage deal is what I laid out in detail this past May – which was embraced by countries around the world.



I’m deeply satisfied this day has finally come, for the sake of the people of Israel and the sake of the families of hostages waiting in… pic.twitter.com/tkS0I7ppm6 — President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2025

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) even appeared to mock Trump for daring to take any credit. Trump himself has taken credit in a post shared earlier on Wednesday on Truth Social.

It is key to remind that the October 7 attacks took place with Biden in office, and a deal was not reached to get these hostages in question home until Trump had been elected and was days away from taking office once again.

Jeffries on ceasefire deal: Ithink that President Biden and his administration put forth a framework for a cease fire and a peace agreement last year, at the end of May, and have been working hard to achieve it under very difficult circumstances. I'm thankful for the leadership… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 15, 2025

