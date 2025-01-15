Trump Sends a Message to Hamas as Partial Hostage Deal Unfolds

Hamas has reportedly agreed to a partial hostage release deal with the Israeli government in exchange for thousands of convicted terrorists currently held in prison.

As the deal unfolds, with details still being clarified, President-elect Donald Trump is signaling that while Hamas is getting some of what it wants now, their future isn't a bright one.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones," Trump released on Truth Social.

"With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!" he continued. "We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!"

During his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, incoming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expressed support for "killing every last member of Hamas."

COTTON: "Do you consider yourself a Christian Zionist?"



HEGSETH: "I am a Christian, and I robustly support the state of Israel." pic.twitter.com/bg08sACuVp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 14, 2025

Incoming National Security Advisor Michael Waltz has also given a preview of the administration's policy toward the Iranian terrorist organization.