BREAKING: Hamas Finally Agrees to a Partial Hostage Deal

UPDATE: Netanyahu's office says the deal is not complete and is still being worked out, but hopes it will be finished in the coming hours. Netanyahu is facing pressure from members of his coalition who are against the deal and threatening to dissolve the government.

***Original story***

Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas has reportedly agreed to a three part and partial hostage release deal after weeks of negotiations. They've been holding 100 hostages for more than 400 days after they were stolen on October 7, 2023 from their homes and a music festival in southern Israel. Seven remaining hostages are Americans.

The details are still coming in, but 33 hostages will be released. Ten of them are deceased, 23 are alive. Women and children are likely to be released first. Here are the potential names:

Romi Gonen (24); Emily Damari (28); Arbel Yehoud (29); Doron Steinbrecher (31); Ariel Bibas (5); Kfir Bibas (1); Shiri Silberman Bibas (33); Liri Albag (19); Karina Ariev (20); Agam Berger (20); Daniel Gilboa (20); Naama Levy (20); Ohad Ben-Ami (55); Gad Moshe Moses (80); Keith Shmuel Siegel (65); Offer Kaldaron (53); Eliyahu Sharabi (52); Itzhak Elgaret (69); Shlomo Mansur (86); Ohad Yahalomi (50); Yousef Yousef Alziadna (54); Oded Lifshitz (84); Tsachi Idan (50); Hisham al-Sayed (36); Yarden Bibas (35); Sagi Dekel Chen (36); Iair Horn (46); Omer Wenkert (23); Alexandre Troufanov (28); Eliya Cohen (27); Or Levy (34); Avera Mengistu (38); Tal Shoham (39); Omer Shem Tov (21).

Thousands of convicted Palestinian terrorists being held in Israeli prisons will be given to Hamas in exchange. A ceasefire will be put in place between Israel and Hamas for six weeks, which could extend into a second phase.

President-elect Donald Trump, who repeately said there would be "hell to pay" if Hamas didn't release hostages by the time he is inaugurated on January 20, 2025, is weighing in.

"WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!" Trump posted on Truth Social, confirming the news.

In recent days, incoming Vice President JD Vance and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz poured on the pressure.

Incoming National Security Adviser @michaelgwaltz: There will be all hell to pay in the Middle East if we continue to have this kind of hostage diplomacy.

JD Vance explains what Trump will do to Hamas if the hostages are not released.



"Hell to pay means enabling the Israelis to knock out Hamas and their leadership. It means very aggressive sanctions and financial penalties on those who are supporting terrorist organizations in the… pic.twitter.com/3aS0LP1Mb0 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) January 13, 2025

The deal is supported and opposed by hostage families.

"In light of reports about an imminent agreement, *we welcome and deeply appreciate the return of every hostage - each one representing hope and relief not only for their immediate family but for our entire community. We urgently call for a framework that ensures the return of every person held captive," family hostage forum Bring Them Home Now released in a statement Wednesday.

"After more than 460 days, our loved ones continue to endure unimaginable. Though we celebrate each reunion, our mission remains unfinished until all hostages - both the living and the dead - are returned home. For the 30 hostages murdered in captivity, this agreement comes tragically too late," the statement continues. "This agreement marks a crucial step, but it must be carried through to completion in all its stages. We hope it leads to a comprehensive deal ensuring everyone's safe return. We will not rest until we see the last hostage back home."

The Israeli father of hostage Inbar Hayman:



"I am against the deal. It endangers everyone who remains, and that is most of the hostages."









An Israeli mother, whose son is a hostage in Gaza, demands that Netanyahu must not accept any deal that does not ensure the release of all hostages.



“This hostage deal is a death sentence to most of the hostages” pic.twitter.com/N1zzbwTkrG — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 15, 2025

Republican lawmakers are also weighing in.

"Why is lame duck Joe Biden trying to cram down a bad deal on Israel on his way out the door? The only 'deal' should be unconditional surrender by Hamas—which is already nearly destroyed—and return of ALL hostages. Instead, we hear reports that Biden is demanding that Israel withdraw from key terrain in Gaza, release dozens of hardened terrorists for every one hostage, and get back only SOME hostages?" Senator Tom Cotton posted on X. "Here’s the 'deal' to offer Hamas and its patron, Iran: you have five days to release ALL the hostages or we 'unleash hell'."

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is also giving his thoughts.

"I am not smart enough to second guess a decision of the Prime Minister of Israel to make a deal for the return, albeit phased, of the hostages — especially when (1) that decision is endorsed by leadership of the IDF, the Shabak and the Mossad, (2) I have not been privy to the negotiations and don’t fully appreciate all the risks and benefits, and (3) the deal will not require Israel to end the war," Friedman posted on X. "I understand that reasonable minds may differ — this an agonizing and extremely difficult decision. Obviously, rescuing the hostages or making a deal for their return without freeing terrorists would be far better. But 15 months have passed and that does not appear to be achievable."

"I respect different points of view. What I respect far less is the certainty among some well meaning folks that this is a huge mistake," he continued. "It may turn out to be a mistake, it may turn out to be exactly the right move. But, either way, let’s approach this with the humility, analysis, respect and compassion that such an extraordinarily difficult problem requires."

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates.