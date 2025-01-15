Americans Are Expected to Be Released As Part of Hostage Deal

On Wednesday, news of a partial hostage deal between Israel and Hamas was announced. Making the news even more welcoming is that two American citizens are expected to be released. On October 7 of 2023, Israel was attacked by Hamas. Not only did terrorists slaughter 1,200 Israelis, they also engaged in torture, rape, and kidnapping, with approximately 250 people being held hostage, including several Americans.

The Hill reported that Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen are among those expected to be released as part of the first phase of the deal, which involves women, elderly males, and the sick and wounded. Siegel fits into that first category, and Dekel-Chen into the second. There's another third American, Edan Alexander, who served in the IDF and looks to be involved in another phase.

As the report mentioned:

Two Americans, Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen, are expected to be released as part of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal that emerged Wednesday after being held for 15-months by Hamas since the start of the war in Gaza, according to a senior administration official. The deal includes the release or [sic] older males and those who were wounded on Oct. 7, of which Seigel and Dekel-Chen apply. The first phase in total includes the release of hostages that are women, elderly males and the sick and wounded. The third American being held by Hamas, Edan Alexander, is a 21-year-old American-Israeli who served in the IDF. Uniform soldiers are part of the second phase of the deal. The official said that they spoke with Alexander’s father last night and are committed to getting Edan out. “We will see — and I don’t want to say until we actually see them — but Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen will come out in the first day and Edan will come out of Gaza, no doubt about it,” the official said. The administration is in regular contact with the families of the Americans being held and are “committed” to getting them all out, whether they are living or not, according to the official.

Siegel and Dekel-Chen, as well as the other hostages who still remain, have been in captivity for 466 days now, and under horrific conditions, according to a UN report released late last December.

The StopAntisemitism X account posted smiling pictures of Siegel and Dekel-Chen to announce their expected release.

Breaking: 2 U.S. citizens - Keith Siegel (NC) and Sagui Dekel-Chen (CT) - are expected to be released as part of the first phase in the Israel/Hamas deal per the @thehill. pic.twitter.com/xWVBSNNQKn — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 15, 2025

President Joe Biden, has throughout Wednesday, including during his farewell address, taken credit for the role his administration played in the hostage deal, though President-elect Donald Trump has taken and received credit as well.

The Hill mentioned that the official quoted in their reporting was among those praising Trump, noting that that official "also gave credit to President-elect Trump’s team for their help in the hostage deal negotiations, saying that Biden’s Mideast negotiator Brett McGurk and Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff were both pivotal in the 'last 96 hours.'"

Biden himself, meanwhile, wondered earlier on Wednesday, "is that a joke," when asked by a reporter if he or Trump deserved the credit.

