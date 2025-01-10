VIP
Trump Has More Announcements on Picks for His Administration

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 10, 2025 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

With just days until he's to be inaugurated, President-elect Donald Trump announced even more picks for his administration on Thursday night. Among those picks are well-known and familiar names. 

Last November, Republican Sam Brown came close to beating vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and it was a much closer race than polls predicted. He ultimately came up short, however. He'll have a role in the Trump-Vance administration, though, as the Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs. 

Brown certainly has military experience and was wounded by an IED in September 2018 while fighting in Afghanistan. 

"Sam is an American HERO, a Purple Heart recipient, and successful businessman from Nevada, who has devoted his life to serving America. He fearlessly proved his love for our Country in the Army, while leading Troops in battle in Afghanistan and, after being honorably retired as a Captain, helping our Veterans get access to emergency medications," Trump's statement mentioned. "Sam will now continue his service to our Great Nation at the VA, where he will work tirelessly to ensure we put America’s Veterans FIRST, and remember ALL who served."

Days after he was elected last November, Trump nominated former. Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to serve as his Veterans Affairs Secretary.

There was the announcement of another familiar name on Thursday night. Leo Terrell, an attorney who is also a radio host and Fox News contributor, was selected to serve as Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the United States Department of Justice. He'll be leaving his role at Fox News to serve in the administration. 

As Trump's statement mentioned, he'll be working closely with Harmeet K. Dhillon, whom Trump announced last month he was nominating to serve as the United States Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the DOJ.

"He will work alongside Harmeet K. Dhillon, a fellow Californian, and our incredible Nominee for United States Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the Justice Department," Trump said about Terrell in his statement. "Leo is a highly respected civil rights attorney and political analyst. He received his law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and has defended many high profile cases throughout his incredibly successful career. Leo will be a fantastic advocate for the American People, and ensure we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

A third name includes Christine Jack Toretti, who served as the RNC Committeewoman for Pennsylvania. She's been selected to serve as the United States Ambassador to Sweden.

While Trump won all seven swing states, Pennsylvania was particularly critical, especially since it carries with it the most electoral votes of the swing states, at 19 of them.

