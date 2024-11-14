BREAKING: RFK Jr. Has Landed a Nomination in the Trump Administration
Tipsheet

Trump Names Who He Wants to Run Veterans Affairs

Matt Vespa
November 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-elect Donald J. Trump has dropped another nomination tonight, this time selecting former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to run Veterans Affairs. Collins served in the United States Navy and is currently a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve. He was deployed to Iraq in 2008.

 I am pleased to announce my intent to nominate former Congressman Doug Collins, of Georgia, as The United States Secretary for Veterans Affairs (VA). Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War. We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need. Thank you, Doug, for your willingness to serve our Country in this very important role!

Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next secretary of Health and Human Services, which also caused some people to get in a tizzy.  

