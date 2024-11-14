Trump Names Who He Wants to Run Veterans Affairs

President-elect Donald J. Trump has dropped another nomination tonight, this time selecting former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to run Veterans Affairs. Collins served in the United States Navy and is currently a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve. He was deployed to Iraq in 2008.

The system is broken and our veterans pay the price.



We have to put them first. Why does a veteran have to drive 80 miles to see a doctor when they already have trouble seeing to start with?@realDonaldTrump will drain the swamp and make America WIN again. pic.twitter.com/SeWDHPtl8X — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) November 12, 2024

Former Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) gets VA secretary. pic.twitter.com/lNukIsbby6 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 14, 2024

#BREAKING: Trump announces former Congressman Doug Collins for Veterans Affairs secretary pic.twitter.com/MPUcSkGrTy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2024

I am pleased to announce my intent to nominate former Congressman Doug Collins, of Georgia, as The United States Secretary for Veterans Affairs (VA). Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War. We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need. Thank you, Doug, for your willingness to serve our Country in this very important role!

Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next secretary of Health and Human Services, which also caused some people to get in a tizzy.