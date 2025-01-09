Gavin Newsom Whining About Trump As Homes Burn Behind Him Perfectly Captures Dem Incompetence

Did California Gov. Gavin Newsom understand that the optics when making this statement were atrocious? The state's political leadership is at fault for the fiasco in Los Angeles County, where wildfires are raging. Over 30,000 acres have been torched, 1,000 buildings destroyed, at least five lives lost, and none of these blazes are contained. A fire erupted on Hollywood Hills last night, placing the heart of Los Angeles in harm’s way.

Trump Was Right Again… pic.twitter.com/sUV88zCoOu — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 9, 2025

President-elect Donald J. Trump has blamed California for not taking the necessary measures to prepare for wildfires. The state’s obsession with saving some minnow led to hydrants having no water. Mayor Karen Bass wasn’t even in the country when the blaze started.

DESPERATION: Firefighter uses traffic cone to retrieve water from a puddle as LA is running out of water



Pray for SoCal🙏pic.twitter.com/8ZO2iqcEtt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

So let me get this straight:



• Fire Dept sent supplies to Ukraine.

• Cut their budget by $17.5M

• Mayor was in Africa as the city burned

• Refused to fill reservoirs, to save minnows

• They’re short on firefighters after pushing DEI.



This is what incompetence looks like. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 8, 2025

So, how many Los Angeles firefighters lost their jobs over COVID shot mandates? pic.twitter.com/QeJpyreMz2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 8, 2025

Karen Bass is your mayor, Gavin Newsom is your governor, Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla are your senators, Kamala Harris is your vice president, and Joe Biden is your president, and this is somehow Donald Trump’s fault? Get help. https://t.co/uspsvWqCvM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 9, 2025

MSNBC REPORTER: LA Fire Captain Says ‘Little to No’ Fire Hydrants Have Water



pic.twitter.com/P3t4SxNN3u — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 9, 2025

Newsom held his tongue when commenting on Trump’s remarks about his state’s total and abject failure in dealing with this crisis, adding that he stood by Joe Biden, which was an honor and whatever platitudes there are for a man who Democrats claim to love so much that they kicked him off the 2024 ticket. Newsom saying all of this as homes burned to the ground in the background perfectly captures the Democrat incompetence that’s plaguing the response to this natural disaster.

Newscum trash talks President Trump to Anderson Cooper.pic.twitter.com/AWsxSJiF4k — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

The same guy who calls for a gun grab as kids die in school shootings says Trump is “politicizing” wildfires https://t.co/M1IexrWN7M — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

Also, Ms. Bass, cutting nearly $20 million from the fire department months before these blazes was not wise, especially when presented with a memo indicating that such cuts could be devastating regarding disaster response.

No, this fire didn’t start because of climate change. CNN’s Abby Phillip needs to understand that this isn’t the dry season for California. Yes, DEI shenanigans played a role in degrading the LAFD, along with the COVID vaccine mandate that culled some 1,000 firefighters. Mr. Scott Jennings did his part in outlining some hard truths for the network's panel last night. Yes, people went insane:

WATCH: Scott Jennings Exposes DEI Priorities With California Fires But Ends Up Sparking Unhinged Tirade About 'White Men' From Rep. Crockett |



Good heavens, this is glorious.



Scott Jennings just ignited left-wing Rep. Jasmine Crockett when he called out California Democrats'… pic.twitter.com/W3r0teMRGd — Overton (@overton_news) January 9, 2025

NEW: Scott Jennings takes a blowtorch to CNN panel’s defense of Democrats, leaving their California wildfire narrative in ashes.



ABBY PHILLIP: “There are a lot of other issues. Climate change…”@ScottJenningsKY: “There are a lot of issues here, and it has a lot to do with… pic.twitter.com/eYP3NKb3JS — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 9, 2025

NEW: Rep. Stacey Plaskett blames California’s wildfires on—you guessed it—climate change.



The look on @ScottJenningsKY's face says it all.



“I think that what we’re seeing here is also climate change. Right? Because there has been no water. There’s been no rainfall in Southern… pic.twitter.com/vRRHJm7qSG — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 9, 2025

The response to this entire wildfire fiasco has been shambolic from top to bottom. California Democrats need to stop worrying about Trump and govern. Do something because this is a mess.

