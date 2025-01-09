'Flat-Out Bonkers': CNN's Elections Analyst Ripped Apart Biden's Latest 2024 Claim
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Whining About Trump As Homes Burn Behind Him Perfectly Captures Dem Incompetence

January 09, 2025
Did California Gov. Gavin Newsom understand that the optics when making this statement were atrocious? The state's political leadership is at fault for the fiasco in Los Angeles County, where wildfires are raging. Over 30,000 acres have been torched, 1,000 buildings destroyed, at least five lives lost, and none of these blazes are contained. A fire erupted on Hollywood Hills last night, placing the heart of Los Angeles in harm’s way.

President-elect Donald J. Trump has blamed California for not taking the necessary measures to prepare for wildfires. The state’s obsession with saving some minnow led to hydrants having no water. Mayor Karen Bass wasn’t even in the country when the blaze started. 

Newsom held his tongue when commenting on Trump’s remarks about his state’s total and abject failure in dealing with this crisis, adding that he stood by Joe Biden, which was an honor and whatever platitudes there are for a man who Democrats claim to love so much that they kicked him off the 2024 ticket. Newsom saying all of this as homes burned to the ground in the background perfectly captures the Democrat incompetence that’s plaguing the response to this natural disaster. 

Also, Ms. Bass, cutting nearly $20 million from the fire department months before these blazes was not wise, especially when presented with a memo indicating that such cuts could be devastating regarding disaster response. 

No, this fire didn’t start because of climate change. CNN’s Abby Phillip needs to understand that this isn’t the dry season for California. Yes, DEI shenanigans played a role in degrading the LAFD, along with the COVID vaccine mandate that culled some 1,000 firefighters. Mr. Scott Jennings did his part in outlining some hard truths for the network's panel last night. Yes, people went insane:

The response to this entire wildfire fiasco has been shambolic from top to bottom. California Democrats need to stop worrying about Trump and govern. Do something because this is a mess. 

