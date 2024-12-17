'Remember the Context in Which You Exist': Another Kooky Message From Kamala Harris Is Going Viral

Vice President Kamala Harris is going viral for yet another bizarre video message. This time, we were even treated to her signature cackle as the audience laughed at her message, one which is now going viral and trending over social media. On Tuesday, exactly six weeks after the November 5 election that she lost to President-elect Donald Trump, Harris gave a post-election speech for the Maryland Corps service year program. Just like other post-election speeches, Harris has tried to go for a positive tone, but it's been the bizarre way in which she carries herself that has gotten more attention.

"The true test of our commitment is whether in the face of an obstacle, do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves," she said towards the end of her speech, cackling a moment later. "And I ask you to remember the context in which you exist," Harris said not long after, which has drawn particular attention from social media. She uttered such remarks with a particularly exaggerated tone and gestures, nodding and smiling while she did so. "Yeah, I did that, uh huh" she reminded the audience, who laughed and applauded, eliciting another cackle, this one even more dramatic than the one before it.

In case you forgot how awful it was to listen to Kamala Harris deliver a speech, here's a bit from her remarks to Maryland students. pic.twitter.com/1uB9yjbx2u — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 17, 2024

A longer version of Harris' remarks, shared by C-SPAN over X, doesn't exactly portray the vice president in a favorable light. "I ask you to remember, this struggle is not new," she told the audience, reminding them how this goes back nearly 250 years, all while still laughing, to the point of sounding like she was slurring her words. This included how she emphasized words like "passive" and claimed that "our ideals are under assault."

She also told those in attendance that "this fight continues with you," which is supposed "to keep the light of America's promise and ensure it burns bright."

.@VP Harris: "I ask of you this...that you you will not walk away. That you will stay true to your spirit and your sense of purpose. That you will continue to fight for the promise of America. And I ask you to remember the context in which you exist. Yeah, I did that. Uh huh." pic.twitter.com/tzu2TovJTM — CSPAN (@cspan) December 17, 2024

Early on in her speech, which began in part by focusing on "young leaders," Harris spoke about how she was there "to reaffirm our shared commitment to the work ahead," though it's, of course, worth reminding that her campaign was marked by her denigrating and demonizing Trump, such as how he was a supposed threat to democracy, rhetoric that continued even after he faced multiple assassination attempts. Harris would even go on to claim in her speech on Tuesday that, "in America, we are all in this together" and "that we all have so much for in common than what separates us, that is our knowledge."

The mainstream media's reaction to the speech has focused on her plea for those listening to "stay in the fight," a common refrain in this speech and others from the vice president, who lost and will be out of office in just over a month. This talk about "a fight" had to do with the economy, despite how Harris has been the sitting vice president for close to four years, and Americans' views on the economy, as well as how the economy has actually been doing, are less than stellar. Harris stumbled her way through mentioning other ideas as well.

"So we must stay in the fight, because that is the responsibility," Harris said with a particularly pregnant pause, "in my opinion, that comes with the privilege of being an America," which "has always fueled the American experiment." She still warned it's "fragile," though, despite how she and the Democratic Party wanted to completely transform and upend the country.

While Trump was declared the victor in the early morning hours of November 6, Harris didn't address her supporters until the late afternoon that Wednesday at Howard University, a move that did not go unnoticed. She's since given speeches in the days before Thanksgiving, including in one truly concerning one, put out by the DNC's own X account no less, in which she appeared and sounded intoxicated.

Although Harris' speech did not mention her future plans, there's been plenty of chatter about what she might do next, from running for president again in 2028 to running for governor of California in 2026. There's been speculation, however, that the video just before Thanksgiving was put out when it was to put any such further presidential aspirations to rest.

The vice president also made news in other ways on Tuesday, as she called for gun control earlier in her remarks, as Madeline covered earlier.

