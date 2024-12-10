Amy Klobuchar's Comments About FBI Director Come Back to Haunt Her

FBI Director Christopher Wray, as Leah covered, is reportedly looking to resign his post before he's fired by President-elect Donald Trump. Kash Patel has already been nominated as a replacement, with Trump making that announcement late last month. Among those reacting to the news of Wray serving less than 10 years included Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who made a fool of herself in the process.

"FBI Director Wray should serve out his ten-year term," she posted over X. "He was originally appointed for ten years by President-elect Trump!"

FBI Director Wray should serve out his ten-year term. He was originally appointed for ten years by President-elect Trump! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 9, 2024

As it turns out, that's not quite right. FBI directors are to serve no more than 10 years. The FBI's own website clearly explains this, pointing to the relevant timeline and legislation. The director also serves at the pleasure of the president.

"The FBI Director has answered directly to the attorney general since the 1920s.‬ ‪Under the Omnibus Crime Control Act and Safe Streets Act of 1968, Public Law 90-3351, the Director is appointed by the U.S. President and confirmed by the Senate. On October 15, 1976, in reaction to the extraordinary 48-year term of J. Edgar Hoover, Congress passed Public Law 94-503, limiting the FBI Director to a single term of no longer than 10 years," the website reads, with added emphasis.

Former FBI Director James Comey also served less than 10 years, serving for a little less than four years before he was fired by Trump during his first term as president. Former Director Robert Mueller was allowed to serve for exactly 12 years, but that was because of legislation in 2011 that extended his term for another two years.

Klobuchar's post has approximately 20,000 replies in the less than two days that it's been up, with many calling the senator out for getting it so wrong.

This is a lie - he doesn't have a 10 year term ... FBI director's just can't serve more than 10 years. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 9, 2024

Then again, you do eat salad with a comb, so maybe you ARE this stupid. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 10, 2024

WRONG! the 10 year term is the maximum. Wray proved his betrayal and the @Potus can appoint a new Leader. — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) December 10, 2024

It has always been done that way since the founding of the FBI. Stop asking for all of us to change the norms just because you're not in power anymore. — The Older Millennial (@teameffujoe) December 9, 2024

Others picked up on how wrong Klobuchar got it, as Warren Squire at our sister site of Twitchy covered. In response to a post going viral from Ian Jaeger, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was among those chiming in to correct the senator.

Jaeger's post also has a Community Note attached to it as of Tuesday evening, citing the FBI website linked to above to explain the details of the 10-year term.

"The FBI Director does not have a '10 year term,' but a 10 year limit. The Director serves at the pleasure of the President and can be removed for any reason or no reason at all," DeSantis reminded. "President Trump has the right — and, given the performance of the agency, a duty — to replace Director Wray immediately upon taking office," the governor also pointed out.

As DeSantis and many others hinted at, there's been plenty of problems with the FBI under Wray. Chief among those concerns is how the FBI targeted traditional Catholics to spy on and try to infiltrate, as well as pro-lifers, with many FBI field offices coordinating on an anti-Catholic memo.