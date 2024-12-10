'Pack Your Bags': Republican Senators Preview Trump's Deportation Plan
Mitch McConnell Injures Himself After a Fall During GOP Lunch
Read Why Luigi Mangione Allegedly Killed Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Here's What the Alleged CEO Killer Shouted As Cops Escorted Him Inside the...
VIP
The Press Struggles With Daniel Penny, Luigi Mangione, Trump's Cabinet and...Satire
Trump Announces Even More Names for His Administration
Here's Why This HHS Post Has People Counting Down the Days Until January...
Liz Cheney Whines Over Potential Consequences to Do With J6 'Unselect Committee'
A Tren de Aragua Member Was Just Arrested in Florida
VIP
Here's What Latest Poll Says About Kathy Hochul's Future Prospects
DA Alvin Bragg's Latest Move Proves He Won't Give Up His Case Against...
Congress Continues Investigation Into Pro-Hamas Uprising in DC
The Supreme Court Turned Away a Case Surrounding Parental Rights in Education
VIP
Basic Economics Still Undefeated: California's Fresh Reckoning With Reality
Tipsheet

Amy Klobuchar's Comments About FBI Director Come Back to Haunt Her

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 10, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

FBI Director Christopher Wray, as Leah covered, is reportedly looking to resign his post before he's fired by President-elect Donald Trump. Kash Patel has already been nominated as a replacement, with Trump making that announcement late last month. Among those reacting to the news of Wray serving less than 10 years included Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who made a fool of herself in the process.

Advertisement

"FBI Director Wray should serve out his ten-year term," she posted over X. "He was originally appointed for ten years by President-elect Trump!" 

As it turns out, that's not quite right. FBI directors are to serve no more than 10 years. The FBI's own website clearly explains this, pointing to the relevant timeline and legislation. The director also serves at the pleasure of the president. 

"The FBI Director has answered directly to the attorney general since the 1920s.‬ ‪Under the Omnibus Crime Control Act and Safe Streets Act of 1968, Public Law 90-3351, the Director is appointed by the U.S. President and confirmed by the Senate. On October 15, 1976, in reaction to the extraordinary 48-year term of J. Edgar Hoover, Congress passed Public Law 94-503, limiting the FBI Director to a single term of no longer than 10 years," the website reads, with added emphasis. 

Former FBI Director James Comey also served less than 10 years, serving for a little less than four years before he was fired by Trump during his first term as president. Former Director Robert Mueller was allowed to serve for exactly 12 years, but that was because of legislation in 2011 that extended his term for another two years.

Recommended

Here's Why This HHS Post Has People Counting Down the Days Until January 20 Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Klobuchar's post has approximately 20,000 replies in the less than two days that it's been up, with many calling the senator out for getting it so wrong. 

Others picked up on how wrong Klobuchar got it, as Warren Squire at our sister site of Twitchy covered. In response to a post going viral from Ian Jaeger, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was among those chiming in to correct the senator.

Jaeger's post also has a Community Note attached to it as of Tuesday evening, citing the FBI website linked to above to explain the details of the 10-year term. 

"The FBI Director does not have a '10 year term,' but a 10 year limit. The Director serves at the pleasure of the President and can be removed for any reason or no reason at all," DeSantis reminded. "President Trump has the right — and, given the performance of the agency, a duty — to replace Director Wray immediately upon taking office," the governor also pointed out.

Advertisement

As DeSantis and many others hinted at, there's been plenty of problems with the FBI under Wray. Chief among those concerns is how the FBI targeted traditional Catholics to spy on and try to infiltrate, as well as pro-lifers, with many FBI field offices coordinating on an anti-Catholic memo. 

 

Tags: RADICAL LEFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why This HHS Post Has People Counting Down the Days Until January 20 Rebecca Downs
Liz Cheney Whines Over Potential Consequences to Do With J6 'Unselect Committee' Rebecca Downs
Jordan Neely Protest Takes Unexpected Turn Mia Cathell
We Need to Ritually Sacrifice a Squish GOP Senator to Encourage the Others Kurt Schlichter
Read Why Luigi Mangione Allegedly Killed Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson Matt Vespa
Trump Announces Even More Names for His Administration Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Why This HHS Post Has People Counting Down the Days Until January 20 Rebecca Downs
Advertisement