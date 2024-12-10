Wray Reportedly Preparing Resignation As FBI Director

FBI Director Christopher Wray is reportedly preparing to resign before President-elect Donald Trump can fire him.

“He’s going to be gone at the inauguration. On or before the inauguration,” a source told The Washington Times.

Following Mr. Wray’s departure, Deputy Director Paul Abbate will become acting director and appoint an acting deputy director. Mr. Abbate’s original plan was to stay until May or June so he could help with the transition to a new FBI director. […] Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Iowa Republican who will become chairman of the Judiciary Committee next month, sent a scathing letter Monday to Mr. Wray saying he should be ousted before his 10-year term as FBI director is up — and he said Mr. Abbate should go, too. Mr. Grassley’s letter changed Mr. Abbate’s plans, and he is now looking for an alternate acting deputy director to appoint. (The Washington Times)

Grassley to Wray: “I reminded you that an FBI Director’s ten-year term is a ceiling not a floor… Rather than turn over a new leaf at the FBI, you’ve continued to read from the old playbook of weaponization, double standards, & a relentless game of hide-&-seek with the Congress.” pic.twitter.com/D6VRGUCtPu — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 9, 2024

Grassley to Wray: “I wrote you requesting information about the vetting of individuals evacuated from Afghanistan through Operation Allies Refuge. … FBI failed entirely to answer my inquiry on this serious national security issue.” pic.twitter.com/dapzovm42Z — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 9, 2024

Grassley to Wray: “The FBI under your lack of leadership also served as an accomplice to the Democrats’ false information campaign designed to undermine my investigation of alleged Biden family corruption.” pic.twitter.com/Oes6IzxIqI — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 9, 2024

Grassley to Wray: “While your failure to fulfill your duty in the multiple examples above is sufficient reason to question your continued tenure as director, your broken promise to protect whistleblowers & be transparent about the protection is a final straw on the camel’s back.” pic.twitter.com/d2c3ZpiwqZ — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 9, 2024

Grassy to Wray: “Your & Deputy Director Abbate’s failure to take control of FBI has hindered my work…& prevented truth on some issues from ever reaching the American ppl… For the good of the country, it’s time for you & your deputy to move on to the next chapter in your lives.” pic.twitter.com/bIKqBHNsR3 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) December 9, 2024

Trump named Kash Patel as his pick to lead the agency, calling the lawyer and investigator an "'America First' fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People."

Patel "played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution," Trump added. "Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials. This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI."