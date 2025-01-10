Mayor Karen Bass Embarrasses Herself Further in Latest Presser on LA Fires
Here Are the Dem Senators Who Voted Against the Laken Riley Act
Congress's Mandate to Enact the President-Elect's Agenda
America and Europe Can Hang Together -- Or Hang Separately
Andrew Breitbart, Mark Zuckerberg and the Two-Way Politics-Culture Street
Don't Dismiss President-Elect Trump's Greenland Moves
Carter's Kindest Media Eulogists Were Rough on Reagan
Stopping Taxpayer-Funded Animal Torture Is As MAGA As It Gets
Sorry Mark Zuckerberg, We’ve Heard This All Before
Left-Wing Commentator: Democrats Are Responsible for California Wildfires
Disgraced NYC COVID Czar: 'I Shouldn't Have Been Shamed for My Pandemic Sex...
There Is No Substitute for Strong Leadership
A Progressive Hellscape
DOGE and the Massive Deficit Problem
Tipsheet

There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 10, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

It wasn't funny if this was meant as a joke, especially now that Los Angeles County is likely experiencing the costliest wildfire in American history. During a commercial break for the show ‘9-1-1’ on Fox, LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson did a media spot to increase diversity in emergency services. The LAFD has been criticized for spending an inordinate amount of time on DEI initiatives and less on vital aspects of training, like stopping wildfires.  

Advertisement

When responding to questions about whether women firefighters could physically do the job, like when she hears someone say, ‘you couldn’t carry my husband out of a fire,’ Larson said her response is “He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire." 

Recommended

Disgraced NYC COVID Czar: 'I Shouldn't Have Been Shamed for My Pandemic Sex Parties' Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Yeah, yikes, lady. Also, you didn’t answer the question.  

Multiple fires in the county have raged for days, torching tens of thousands of acres and destroying over 1,000 buildings, and none are contained. The Los Angeles Fire Department has been paralyzed, mainly because they don’t have water to fight the blazes.  

Fire hydrants either had no water or ran out, part of the state’s reported efforts to not hurt local minnows. The high winds earlier this week prevented air assets from providing key assistance in controlling the fires. 

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disgraced NYC COVID Czar: 'I Shouldn't Have Been Shamed for My Pandemic Sex Parties' Mia Cathell
Left-Wing Commentator: Democrats Are Responsible for California Wildfires Madeline Leesman
Here Are the Dem Senators Who Voted Against the Laken Riley Act Matt Vespa
Mayor Karen Bass Embarrasses Herself Further in Latest Presser on LA Fires Matt Vespa
Latest LA Fires Update Will Likely Infuriate Voters Matt Vespa
America and Europe Can Hang Together -- Or Hang Separately Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Disgraced NYC COVID Czar: 'I Shouldn't Have Been Shamed for My Pandemic Sex Parties' Mia Cathell
Advertisement