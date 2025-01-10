There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This

It wasn't funny if this was meant as a joke, especially now that Los Angeles County is likely experiencing the costliest wildfire in American history. During a commercial break for the show ‘9-1-1’ on Fox, LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson did a media spot to increase diversity in emergency services. The LAFD has been criticized for spending an inordinate amount of time on DEI initiatives and less on vital aspects of training, like stopping wildfires.

"Am I able to carry your husband out of a fire? He got himself in the wrong place."

Hot take: People just want someone to show up who will stop their house from burning down.

LAFD recently created a DEI Bureau, which she leads. $399k salary.

When responding to questions about whether women firefighters could physically do the job, like when she hears someone say, ‘you couldn’t carry my husband out of a fire,’ Larson said her response is “He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire."

Yeah, yikes, lady. Also, you didn’t answer the question.

Multiple fires in the county have raged for days, torching tens of thousands of acres and destroying over 1,000 buildings, and none are contained. The Los Angeles Fire Department has been paralyzed, mainly because they don’t have water to fight the blazes.

Fire hydrants either had no water or ran out, part of the state’s reported efforts to not hurt local minnows. The high winds earlier this week prevented air assets from providing key assistance in controlling the fires.