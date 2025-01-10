There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This
Mayor Karen Bass Embarrasses Herself Further in Latest Presser on LA Fires
Congress's Mandate to Enact the President-Elect's Agenda
America and Europe Can Hang Together -- Or Hang Separately
Andrew Breitbart, Mark Zuckerberg and the Two-Way Politics-Culture Street
Don't Dismiss President-Elect Trump's Greenland Moves
Carter's Kindest Media Eulogists Were Rough on Reagan
Stopping Taxpayer-Funded Animal Torture Is As MAGA As It Gets
Sorry Mark Zuckerberg, We’ve Heard This All Before
Left-Wing Commentator: Democrats Are Responsible for California Wildfires
Disgraced NYC COVID Czar: 'I Shouldn't Have Been Shamed for My Pandemic Sex...
There Is No Substitute for Strong Leadership
A Progressive Hellscape
DOGE and the Massive Deficit Problem
Tipsheet

Here Are the Dem Senators Who Voted Against the Laken Riley Act

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 10, 2025 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

It’s a commonsense law, but some Democrats still like slobbering over illegal aliens who are raping, killing, and stealing from our citizens. Joe Biden’s open border policies have created havoc nationwide as the scum of the Earth has trickled in, terrorizing communities. We’re going to get these people out. Every federal resource will and should be allocated to finding and deporting these people. No price tag’s too high—this is a national security priority. Find the illegal and boot the illegal. Adios. 

Advertisement

One way to ensnare criminal aliens is to make sure federal immigration officers do it. The Laken Riley Act requires such officials to detain any illegal alien busted on theft charges. The law is named after the Georgia nursing student who was murdered while out on a run in February. She was killed by an illegal, José Antonio Ibarra, who should have been detained after getting arrested for shoplifting. The law has climbed the first legislative hurdle, surpassing the 60-vote threshold for cloture. The law advanced on an 84-9 vote. Here are the Democrats who voted ‘no’ (via Fox News): 

The Laken Riley Act defeated the legislative filibuster during a procedural vote on Thursday, amassing more than 60 votes to advance it to a final vote.  

The measure sailed past the filibuster by a margin of 84-9. Democrats who voted against it were Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Andy Kim, D-N.J., Ed Markey, D-Mass., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. 

The immigration bill was quickly re-introduced in the new Congress by Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., in the Senate and Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., in the House once the new Congress began. 

"Today’s vote on the Laken Riley Act is an important step forward in making our country safer, but there’s still more work to be done to get this commonsense legislation across the finish line," Britt said in a statement after the vote.

Recommended

There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced he’d vote to advance the bill, with Sen. John Fetterman (D-NY) co-sponsoring the legislation. The Pennsylvania Democrat warned that if several Democrats couldn’t see how this law is reasonable, it would be another reminder of why his side lost the 2024 elections.  

The law sailed through the House, with 48 Democrats joining Republicans to send this to the Senate, but a staggering number of liberals still support illegal alien mayhem:

Advertisement
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This Matt Vespa
Disgraced NYC COVID Czar: 'I Shouldn't Have Been Shamed for My Pandemic Sex Parties' Mia Cathell
Left-Wing Commentator: Democrats Are Responsible for California Wildfires Madeline Leesman
Mayor Karen Bass Embarrasses Herself Further in Latest Presser on LA Fires Matt Vespa
Latest LA Fires Update Will Likely Infuriate Voters Matt Vespa
America and Europe Can Hang Together -- Or Hang Separately Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This Matt Vespa
Advertisement