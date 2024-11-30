VIP
Hollywood Actress: Trump Supporters Are Uneducated and Don't Travel
Is This the Funniest Dem Coping Post of All-Time?
Now, CNN's Election Analyst Says Trump's 2024 Win Is 'Very Shallow'
What We Have to Be Thankful For
Here Come the Meltdowns Over Trump's FBI Director Pick, Kash Patel
Fauci Has the Nerve to Blame Trump for Exacerbating COVID
Illegal Alien Caught Smuggling 5-Year-Old Across the Border In Child Trafficking Scheme
Why The NYT Latest Article About Pete Hegseth Is Pathetic
Democrats Point Fingers At Biden, Harris, Mayorkas for Costing Them the Election
CA Mayor Fears Police Officers Could Face Charges for Deporting Illegal Aliens In...
Why This Progressive Anti-Trumper Is More 'Optimistic' After Kamala Loss
Joe Biden Rushes to 'Loan' $6 Billion to Failing EV Company
Measuring Fly Fishing's Benefits to Disabled Vets' Mental Health
November's Energy Earthquake: A World Reshaped by Politics, Power, and Pragmatism
BREAKING: Trump Has Chosen His FBI Director

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 30, 2024 7:05 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel to be the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. 

“I am proud to announce that Kashyap “Kash” Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday night. 

“He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials,” Trump continued. “This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI.”

As referenced, during his time working on the House Intelligence Committee Patel was widely responsible for exposing the FBI's role in framing Trump for "Russian collusion," which led to a sham Special Counsel investigation that led to nowhere. 

Here Come the Meltdowns Over Trump's FBI Director Pick, Kash Patel Sarah Arnold
To assume the position, Patel will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Current FBI Director Christopher Wray will leave his position before Trump takes office on January 20, 2025, unless he resigns before then. 

Here Come the Meltdowns Over Trump's FBI Director Pick, Kash Patel Sarah Arnold
Democrats Point Fingers At Biden, Harris, Mayorkas for Costing Them the Election Sarah Arnold
The 'S' Word Appears Again Mark Lewis
Illegal Alien Caught Smuggling 5-Year-Old Across the Border In Child Trafficking Scheme Sarah Arnold
The Dems' Thanksgiving Story Deserves to Be Known Ann Coulter
Why The NYT Latest Article About Pete Hegseth Is Pathetic Sarah Arnold

Here Come the Meltdowns Over Trump's FBI Director Pick, Kash Patel Sarah Arnold
