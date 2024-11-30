BREAKING: Trump Has Chosen His FBI Director

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Kash Patel to be the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I am proud to announce that Kashyap “Kash” Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday night.

“He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution. Kash did an incredible job during my First Term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also tried over 60 jury trials,” Trump continued. “This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to bring back Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity to the FBI.”

As referenced, during his time working on the House Intelligence Committee Patel was widely responsible for exposing the FBI's role in framing Trump for "Russian collusion," which led to a sham Special Counsel investigation that led to nowhere.

To assume the position, Patel will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Current FBI Director Christopher Wray will leave his position before Trump takes office on January 20, 2025, unless he resigns before then.