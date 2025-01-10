There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This
Here Are the Dem Senators Who Voted Against the Laken Riley Act
Congress's Mandate to Enact the President-Elect's Agenda
America and Europe Can Hang Together -- Or Hang Separately
Andrew Breitbart, Mark Zuckerberg and the Two-Way Politics-Culture Street
Don't Dismiss President-Elect Trump's Greenland Moves
Carter's Kindest Media Eulogists Were Rough on Reagan
Stopping Taxpayer-Funded Animal Torture Is As MAGA As It Gets
Sorry Mark Zuckerberg, We’ve Heard This All Before
Left-Wing Commentator: Democrats Are Responsible for California Wildfires
Disgraced NYC COVID Czar: 'I Shouldn't Have Been Shamed for My Pandemic Sex...
There Is No Substitute for Strong Leadership
A Progressive Hellscape
DOGE and the Massive Deficit Problem
Tipsheet

Mayor Karen Bass Embarrasses Herself Further in Latest Presser on LA Fires

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 10, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Richard Vogel

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been besieged on all fronts. She doesn’t have many friends now, partially because wildfires ravaged the county, and she was AWOL when they began. Ms. Bass was in Ghana when the fires broke out, attending the inauguration of that country’s next president. 

Advertisement

She got back home yesterday, confronted by a press corps who asked if she owed residents an apology for being absent during this crisis and whether it was a good idea to cut nearly $20 million from the Los Angeles Fire Department despite memos written showing that such an action could be detrimental toward responding to natural disasters. Bass opted not to answer.  

She has stumbled through multiple press conferences. On Wednesday, she had this trip-up (via NY Post): 

Embattled Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has been ripped as the most “incompetent politician in America” after she managed to botch a fire emergency information website address by pointlessly telling locals to just visit “URL” — even while admitting the deadly firestorm is “the big one.” 

Bass made the blunder as she stumbled her way through a press conference Wednesday soon after returning to the US, having already faced scorching criticism for traveling to Ghana as the wildfires ravaged her city and for slashing the fire department’s budget. 

“If you need help, emergency information, resources, and shelter is available. All of this can be found at URL,” the flailing mayor said as she read from a script. 

[…] 

Her gaffe came as footage was going viral on social media of a stone-faced Bass refusing to answer questions when she finally returned to the US on Wednesday to find her city up in flames.

Recommended

There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Yesterday, she tried to deliver her talking points, only to be shot down by the press. 

“My number one focus, and I think the focus of all of us here, with one voice, is that we have to protect lives, we have to save lives, and we have to save homes,” said Bass. 

“But that did not happen,” interjected the reporter. 

“Let me finish,” said Bass. 

Advertisement

And it hasn’t. Whole communities have been obliterated, with over 1,000 buildings destroyed, nearly 30,000 acres charred, and a fire department that had no water to combat the flames. They also didn’t have the personnel. It was a top-down failure, and that rests with the political leadership of the state—all of which are Democrats. 

They didn’t prepare. Emergency services training veered into extraneous and irrelevant areas, and this is what you get: The costliest wildfire in American history. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This Matt Vespa
Disgraced NYC COVID Czar: 'I Shouldn't Have Been Shamed for My Pandemic Sex Parties' Mia Cathell
Here Are the Dem Senators Who Voted Against the Laken Riley Act Matt Vespa
Left-Wing Commentator: Democrats Are Responsible for California Wildfires Madeline Leesman
Latest LA Fires Update Will Likely Infuriate Voters Matt Vespa
America and Europe Can Hang Together -- Or Hang Separately Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's No Way an LAFD Assistant Chief Said This Matt Vespa
Advertisement