Oh No, Kamala Harris Is Out With Another Message

As we covered earlier on Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump put out a message during the early hours of the holiday, one which even had well wishes for "the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our country," though he also reminded that they did not succeed. Vice President Kamala Harris, who of course lost to Trump earlier this month, is out with a message of her own, this time beside Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, unlike that truly bizarre message released on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

The video is full of typical and also tired greetings from Harris and Emhoff, though the latter sounds especially wooden with his remarks on stating the obvious: "Today we come together to reflect on what we are thankful we are for and to share our appreciation for one another, surrounded by family, friends, and those we cherish. We cook our favorite recipes, we share our family stories, serve those in need, and give thanks for our blessings."

While Emhoff went first, Harris followed with her remarks to focus on giving thanks to U.S. servicemembers. Emhoff also chimed in to add, "we are truly grateful for their service!"

"So again, from our family to yours," Harris closed the video message in part, with Emhoff joining her for them to conclude, "Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!" The 44-second video message with the two giving each other an awkward embrace of sorts, while still seated.

Today we come together to reflect on what we are thankful for, to share food and stories with family and friends, and to express our gratitude for all those who serve our nation.



We are wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Tz805c7HUr — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 28, 2024

Bonchie over at our sister site of RedState also had a keen observation about Harris, writing, with original emphasis, "Then there's Harris, who looks 'puffy' for lack of a better term. I typically have a 'no commenting on a woman's looks rules,' but I'm not doing so as a measure of attractiveness. I'm pointing it out to say she just looks different." That's putting it rather objectively.

It might also be noteworthy, or at least interesting, that this video message was posted to Harris' official account, while the disastrous message from Tuesday was from the DNC. Harris hasn't posted from her political account since November 6, hours after her loss to Trump.

That message from Tuesday was so bad, with many pointing out that Harris appeared intoxicated, and some even speculating that the video, which was posted directly from the DNC, was to dissuade her from running again in 2028.

Just as the video message from Tuesday received strong reaction, so did this video message, with already thousands of replies having come pouring in. Some users wondered as to if Harris films all these videos at the same time. Sure enough, she is wearing the same outfit in both of them.

Advertisement

Did you tape all these messages at the same time? pic.twitter.com/KxOHNvS6tq — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 28, 2024

I see she didn’t change her clothes — CarbinePhantom (@CarbinePhantom) November 28, 2024





Other top replies also comment on how thankful they are that Harris will not be our president in just under two months, when Trump will take office once again.

We are thankful for the fact that you two will never occupy the people's house. — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) November 28, 2024