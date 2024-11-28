Youngkin Extends an Invitation to New Trump Administration Officials
Texas Just Scored a Major Win In Regards to the Border

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 28, 2024 3:30 PM
Texas received a massive win on Wednesday after the federal court of appeals ruled that the Lonestar state is allowed to construct a border wall using razor wire to keep illegal immigrants from unlawfully entering the United States. Lame-duck President Joe Biden previously ordered authorities to cut the razor wire down. 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) celebrated the significant victory after the state sued the Biden-Harris Administration for damaging and interfering with Texas’ action to protect its border. 

During the Biden-Harris’ four years in office, tens of millions of illegal immigrants have stormed the U.S. through the Texas-Mexico border. In response, since the president and Vice President Kamala Harris refused to do anything about the crisis, Texas officials constructed a border wall using razor wire along the state’s edge. 

However, a federal judge ordered the state to remove the razor-wire buoys from the Rio Grande River that were being used to halt the flow of illegal aliens. 

In addition, U.S. border patrol agents were caught cutting through a wire intended to keep illegal immigrants out of the country. 

So, to call this a major win for Texas would be an understatement. 

At the same time, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo has agreed to stop the massive flow of illegal immigrants into the United States after he threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs. 

